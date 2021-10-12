Fitbit Luxe update adds always-on display, SpO2 monitoring and more

Last month Fitbit rolled out a new software update to the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, which brought Snore & Noise Detect feature. Now the company is turning its attention to the more premium Fitbit Luxe.

Software version 1.151.16 is rolling out (via 9to5Google) to the Fitbit Luxe, and it includes several new additions, including always-on-display (AOD), SpO2 monitoring, increased font size, and other improvements.

The most notable addition in the new update is support for blood oxygen or SpO2 monitoring, allowing users to track their blood oxygen levels during their sleep. Fitbit promised to add SpO2 tracking at launch, and it’s finally here. Users can access SpO2 data right on the watch in the SpO2 tile or in the Fitbit companion app.

Another useful feature is the always-on display (AOD), bringing the fitness tracker on par with the recently launched Charge 5. After installing the update, Fitbit Luxe owners can enable AOD by heading to Settings > Display settings > Always-on display. You can also set “off-hours” to trigger the AOD feature on a schedule.

The full update changelog is as follows:

To keep the clock visible at all times, turn on the always-on display setting. For more information, see How do I see the time on my Fitbit device?

Luxe estimates your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) while you sleep. For more information, see How do I track blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) with my Fitbit device?

We increased the font size on your tracker’s screen.

This release includes bug fixes and improvements.

The Fitbit Luxe was launched back in April as a fashion-oriented fitness tracker. It features a premium, jewelry-like design and a color AMOLED display which Fitbit claims is 2x brighter than the Charge 4 and Inspire 2. The tracker delivers up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, and is water resistance up to 50m.