Samsung's One UI 5 update based on Android 13 has been rolling out to a number of its smartphones over the past month, and for the most part, it looks like things have been good. But apparently, the new update creates a unique issue for Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe owners, where the devices can no longer sync. As you can imagine, this is a pretty big problem, but it looks like Fitbit is aware, and a fix is incoming.

While there are reports online from Samsung users that can't get their devices to sync, perhaps the most important posts can be found on the Fitbit community forum where moderators are chiming in, letting affected users know that there is a fix on the way. The message from moderator LizzyFitbit addressing the issue can be seen below.

"Thanks for the detailed information, and the steps tried prior to posting. Let me share we identified the root cause of the bug and we are working on a fix, which we anticipate releasing via an app update in early 2023."

As you can imagine, this is a terrible problem to have especially if you recently purchased a Fitbit or were gifted one during the holidays. For the most part, there really isn't too much that can be down if you've updated your Samsung device to the latest version of Android. There is a workaround that is suggested by another moderator, JuanFitbit, but it's probably not the most convenient option for most people.

The workaround for now seems to direct users to use another mobile device, install the Fitbit app, and sync with that device for the time being. If this is something that you can do, why not give it a shot. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until early 2023 when an update for the app is released to fix the issue.

Source: Fitbit 1,2

Via: 9to5Google