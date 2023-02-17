It looks like Fitbit is making some changes to its platform, removing some of its community driven features in an attempt to move forward with its plan to streamline the experience. The company stated that it would remove these features on March 27, 2023, making way for a better Fitbit app powered by Google.

The company sent out an email today, letting customers know that the company would be removing some features from the Fitbit app. This change will affect both iOS and Android users and will take place on March 27, 2023. After this point, Fitbit users will no longer have access or be able to create an open groups. Furthermore, the company is also removing Adventure and Challenges, which means, users will also no longer have access to trophies.

For the most part, there really isn't a great reason as to why this is occurring, with the company just stating that it's making these changes in order to evolve, which will allow it to add "new features, deliver faster load times, and improve your experience." Now, there is a small silver lining to all of these, as you still will be able to create a closed group that will keep friends and family connected.

Before the features are removed, Fitbit is urging its users to download the relevant data prior to the March 27 shut down. In order to do this, users will have to head to the Fitbit dashboard by going to fitbit.com/settings/data/export. As a final cherry on top of all of this, Fitbit even adds a small note stating that Premium subscribers can cancel their subscriptions at any time. So, if you're not pleased with all of these changes, then I guess you have options.

These changes are just in addition to what has already occurred over the past few months, with Fitbit phasing out Google sign-in support. Eventually, users will be forced to change over to a Google account, which will occur in 2025.