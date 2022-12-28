Back in September, we did warn that changes were coming to Fitbit accounts. Now, we are getting our first such indication of change with a new message on the Fitbit account page warning users that it is removing the option to log in to the Fitbit website using Google credentials. For those that are unaware of the change, the company announced that it would discontinue Fitbit accounts in 2025.

The move comes as it tries to simplify the account creation and log in process. It doesn't come with a whole lot of surprise, as the company purchased Fitbit back in 2019. Since then, it has kept the Google name away from Fitbit, until this year when the company introduced its “Fitbit by Google” branding on the website. It was around the same time, that the company added a support page for its transition to Google accounts.

On the official support page, Fitbit outlines the differences between a Fitbit and Google account. It also shares that starting next year, Fitbit will enable the use of Google accounts for use with its products and services. Despite launching Google account support, users will still be able to use older Fitbit accounts for the time being. Customers are being urged to make sure that they know their email address and password for the service, so that they can seamlessly move from a Fitbit to a Google account when necessary.

Those that are signing up for a new account or activating a new product will be required to use a Google account. There isn't a concrete date set, but the company does state that notices will be sent out to users when the time gets closer. While this might seem tedious for some, there are benefits to having one unified account like improved security and privacy controls. Furthermore, a Google account will be necessary to access some features within Fitbit.

Despite the move to Google accounts, the service has pledged that it will not use any data obtained for Google Ads. Of course, if you got a new fitness tracker during the holidays, it might not be too late to go exchange it, if you don't like the idea of Google owning Fitbit. Of course, if you're looking for an alternative, be sure to check out our recommendations of some of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Source: Fitbit

Via: 9to5Google