If you've just bought yourself a brand-new Pixel Watch and are bummed by some of its fitness tracking features being locked behind a Fitbit Premium subscription, we've got some good news. Google is offering a limited-time discount on Fitbit Premium this month, and you can get it at a flat 60% discount if you act quickly.

The annual Fitbit Premium subscription usually costs $80, but you can get it for just $32 right now. You can claim this offer before January 17, 2023, so make sure to grab it before it runs out. Note that the discount is only valid for new users, so you'll have to Sign up with a new email ID if you already have a Fitbit account. Another thing worth pointing out is that the discount is applicable only for the first year, and the subscription will revert to its usual price of $80 a year later. If you don't want to pay that much, make sure to cancel the subscription before the year ends.

Although the 60% discount is also applicable on the monthly Fitbit Premium subscription plan, we won't recommend taking that route. That's because you will only get the subscription at the discounted rate for the first month, and you will have to pay the full price in the following months. If you don't want to commit to an annual subscription, we recommend opting for the 90-day free trial instead of getting the monthly subscription at the discounted rate.

Fitbit Premium features

Fitbit Premium offers a host of features that you won't get with the free version. These include guided programs, workout videos, personalized insights based on your health and fitness level, and an exclusive Health Metrics dashboard. You also get over 45 mindfulness sessions, detailed sleep analysis, a daily readiness score, and a wellness report of your health trends with the premium subscription.

All of these Fitbit Premium features are compatible with Fitbit's complete range of fitness trackers and the Google Pixel Watch. If you're interested in trying them out, subscribe to Fitbit Premium before January 17.

