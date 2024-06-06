Fitbit Sense 2 $190 $250 Save $60 The Fitbit Sense 2 looks good on the wrist and, more importantly, can provide helpful insights when it comes to your daily life through a variety of metrics that it can track. Right now, you can score this smartwatch for its lowest price yet, as it falls to just $190 for a limited time. $190 at Amazon

There's nothing wrong with getting a small boost of help when you need it most. And that's exactly what this smartwatch from Fitbit can provide if you're looking to get into better shape or just get a better understanding of the way your body works. While these types of devices can be tempting, the price can often become the biggest hurdle, with some models costing over $200.

With that said, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a fantastic wearable that offers a sleek design, excellent health and fitness tracking features, and now comes priced well below its original retail price. For a limited time, you can score the Sense 2 for just $190, which is marked down 24%, falling to its lowest price to date.

What's great about the Fitbit Sense 2?

Close

You can see that we weren't exaggerating when we were talking about the looks of the Fitbit Sense 2. This device looks absolutely fantastic with its sleek design and slim profile. Best of all, the watch can be dressed up or dressed down, making it the perfect watch for everyday use.

When it comes to the screen, you're going to be getting a beautiful and vibrant 1.58-inch AMOLED display that will perform well in most conditions. In addition, you're also going to get a study and lightweight case body thanks to the brand's use of aluminum. And if you want to change its appearance, grab a new watchband to give it an entirely different look.

While there is a physical button on the side of the case, the majority of the navigation will be done through the touchscreen. Of course, since this is a fitness-focused smartwatch, you're going to get plenty of sensors that will be able to track your heart rate, stress, sleep and more.

The watch can even act as your personal coach, providing detailed insights into the way your body is feeling with a Daily Readiness Score. The watch even has dedicated tracking modes for some of the most popular physical activities that folks love to perform. And all of this is easy to understand thanks to the companion app that can be downloaded on your smartphone or tablet.

Now, what good is all of this if your watch doesn't last all day, right? Well, good news, because the Fitbit Sense 2 delivers fantastic battery life that tops out at six days. And because this is a smartwatch, you're going to be able to stay connected with notifications that come straight to the watch and have access to popular apps like Google Maps, Wallet, and Amazon's Alexa.

And perhaps the final reason why this watch is so great is that it's now down to its lowest price ever. So get it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long. And if this is still outside your price range, you can always check out some alternative fitness trackers, with some that come in under $200.