There are a number of reasons why the Fitbit Sense 2 is one of our favorite fitness trackers in 2024. Not only does it offer a variety of health, fitness and wellness tracking features, but it also looks good on the wrist. While this fitness tracker can be on the pricier side, coming in at $300, we've managed to find a great deal that brings the price down considerably for a limited time.

Related Fitbit Sense 2 review: A fantastic wearable that straddles the line between two worlds The Fitbit Sense 2 is walking a very fine line between being a smartwatch and a fitness tracker — great at one but not so much at the other.

If you're quick enough, you'll be able to score the Fitbit Sense 2 for just $200, which is $100 less than its original retail price. Best of all, this deal comes from Amazon, so you know shipping will be quick and returns will be easy just in case you aren't fully satisfied. So if you've been on the hunt for a sleek and powerful fitness tracker, grab this one, you won't regret it.

What's great about the Fitbit Sense 2?

Close

As you can see, the Fitbit Sense 2 looks absolutely fantastic, with its modern design and large display. It has a vibrant 1.58-inch AMOLED display which is surrounded by a sturdy and light aluminum case. The majority of the navigation will be done through the touchscreen display, and there's also a physical button on the side that can be used for certain actions.

The watch has the ability to track a number of health and wellness metrics thanks to the variety of sensors that are located in the watch. You'll get data about your heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. There's also lots of built-in tracking for some of the most popular physical activities, and you'll get tons of data to help you excel, which means it's like having a personal fitness coach on your wrist.

Furthermore, the software makes your data easy to see at a glance, and it can even be tracked using the companion app for smartphones. Of course, the most important asset of this watch is going to be its battery life, which comes in at more than six days with regular use. You'll also get the added benefit of being connected to your phone, which means you can see notifications and alerts just by checking your wrist.

You'll also get access to some of the most powerful Google apps, like Maps and Wallet. If that wasn't enough, you'll also have access to Amazon's voice-assistant Alexa. For the most part, this is an excellent fitness device that really can do a lot for an affordable price. And this limited-time discount knocks $100 off, so if you've been searching for a wearable that can really keep up with your daily routine, give this one a shot.