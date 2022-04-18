Get your hands on the Fitbit Sense for just $180 on Amazon right now

Although the Fitbit Sense is about two years old now, it’s still one of the best fitness trackers available on the market. It offers all the fitness tracking features you’d expect to see on a premium smartwatch, including stress management, mood tracking, temperature sensing, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring with snoring detection, menstrual health tracking, and over twenty goal-based exercise modes. On top of that, the Sense also features an FDA-approved ECG monitor to help you measure heart rhythm variability.

These features make the Fitbit Sense a great option for hardcore fitness enthusiasts, but it’s usually not within the reach of most buyers due to its hefty $330 price tag. Luckily, the Fitbit Sense is currently available at a discounted price of just $180 on Amazon, and you should order one right away if you’re in the market for a premium fitness tracker.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fitbit Sense The Fitbit Sense is one of the most advanced smartwatches that you can get right now. It packs in a ton of features, including an FDA approved ECG monitor to measure heart rhythm variability. Buy from Amazon

The Fitbit Sense features a square dial with a vivid AMOLED display to help you keep track of all your fitness data, and it includes enough onboard storage to save up to seven days of daily motion data, daily totals for 30 days, and heart rate data at 1-second intervals during exercise. It also comes with a built-in speaker and microphone with Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility for voice commands, NFC support, customizable watch faces, and built-in GPS. The fitness tracker can last up to six days on a single charge and it features fast charging support that can get you a full day’s charge in just 12 minutes.

The Fitbit Sense is available in three colorways — White/Gold, Sage Gray/Silver, and Carbon/Graphite. All three variants are currently available at a discounted price of $199.95 on Amazon, but you can save an additional $20 on the Carbon/Graphite variant at checkout, which brings its price down to just $179.95.

Confused between the Fitbit Sense and the Galaxy Watch 4? Check out our detailed comparison of Fitbit Sense and the Galaxy Watch 4 to learn which one of the two is best suited to your use case.