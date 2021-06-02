Latest update for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 brings audible Google responses

Owners of Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are in for a treat. A new FitbitOS update is now rolling out to your device, packed with many new features and improvements. Among other things, the latest update makes it easier to access your SpO2 data, adds high and low heart rate notifications, enables audible Google responses, and more.

Both Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 come equipped with an SpO2 sensor that can track your blood oxygen levels. Right now, you can see your average nightly blood oxygen level and trends from the Health and Metrics Dashboard in the Fitbit app and the SpO2 clock face. With this update, you can now access these data right from the on-wrist Today Dashboard.

Next up, the new update is adding the high and low heart rate notifications. Fitbit Sense users already have this feature, and now it’s finally making its way to the Versa 3. If you have 24/7 heart rate tracking enabled, your Versa 3 can now detect and notify you if your heart rate is unusually low or high. Another nifty addition in this update is audible Google responses:

With this latest update you can now get audio responses from Google—if you ask to set an alarm, Google responds with: “Done. Your alarm’s set for tomorrow at 7am.” If you ask Google how you slept, Google responds with: “Since yesterday, you slept a total of 8 hr and 15 mins.”

The process of changing clock faces is now easier. You can swap clock faces right from the home screen. Just long-press on the current watch face, and it will open up the Clocks app with all available watch faces. Finally, the latest FitbitOS update also adds several new on-wrist celebrations, which will be shown on the display when you achieve your health and fitness goals to keep you inspired.

Aside from this update, Fitbit is also working on adding a new Snore & Noise Detect feature to the Fitbit companion app. This feature will use the microphone on your Fitbit device to tell you how much time you spent snoring during your sleep.