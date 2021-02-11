Fitbit update brings ECG, blood glucose tracking, and Health Metrics for non-paying users

Fitbit is rolling out a massive update to its range of fitness trackers and smartwatches. The latest update adds a new SpO2 watch face and skin temperature tracking to Charge 4, improvements to Health Metrics data presentation, and opens up some of the paid features to more users.

According to Wearable, on Charge 4, the update separates blood oxygen data readings from the sleeping analysis and now shows it on a dedicated watch face. That means users can now see the SpO2 readings right from the device without having to dig deep into the companion app. Moreover, the Charge 4 users can now also measure their surface skin temperature, a feature that was available only on the Fitbit Sense smartwatch up until now.

Fitbit is also making the Health Metrics dashboard available to Charge 4, Versa 2, and Inspire 2 for free, which was previously limited to Fitbit Premium subscribers. Owners of these devices will be able to access their breathing rate during sleep, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate. But there’s a catch: free users can also see one week’s data, unlike the paying users who can access the whole month’s data.

The flagship Sense also gets some love, and owners residing in Canada, New Zealand, and U.S can now finally access the ECG feature of the smartwatch.

Finally, Fitbit is also adding the blood glucose tracking feature into the companion app. None of the Fitbit devices have the ability to measure blood glucose, so the tracking part here refers to the ability to log readings obtained from a dedicated glucose meter. You will receive daily reminders to log your blood glucose levels from the app. You can set high and low ranges for blood sugar and can analyze the data trends over time. If you use the OneTouch Verio Flex blood glucose meter and its OneTouch Reveal companion app, the Fitbit app can automatically import your readings.