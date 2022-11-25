Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit Versa 4 $150 $230 Save $80 The Fitbit Versa 4 is a reliable fitness tracker that'll help you achieve your fitness goals. It's also a good-looking watch that can mirror notifications from your phone and let you send quick replies. $150 at Amazon

2023 is right around the corner, which means it's time to pen down your new year resolutions. If you're planning to pay more attention to your health and fitness next year, then we may have something for you to consider this Black Friday. The Fitbit Versa 4 is one of the newest fitness smartwatches to enter the market, and it's already available at a discounted price. The Versa 4 is down to just $150 in its first big discount, which is quite rare. It launched for $230 in September, so you save $80 on your purchase. This smartwatch is available to purchase in three colors on both Amazon and Best Buy, so grab it while you can.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a fitness tracker that doubles up as a smartwatch. It can track your heart rate, sleep, and some other metrics to help you determine your activity levels and achieve your fitness goals. It comes with a built-in GPS and has the ability to track over 40 exercises including CrossFit, skiing, and more. And since it also doubles up as a smartwatch, the Versa 4 can mirror the notifications from your phone, and let you send quick replies. It can also talk to Amazon Alexa to help you get some basic things done like setting an alarm or a reminder.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is also a good-looking activity tracker with a bright and colorful display that lets you see all the information on your wrist. It can also last you up to six days on a single charge, which is a lot better than most smartwatches on the market. This Black Friday deal makes the Versa 4 more affordable than its predecessor, so it's the best time to grab it if you were looking to buy one.