Black Friday is just around the corner, but we've already been seeing major price drops from Amazon, Best Buy, and many other retailers. Since fitness tracker accessories can be pricey during the year, now is a really golden opportunity to buy one, and Fitbit has brought massive discounts on its trackers, including the brand new Fitbit Charge 6.

Fitbit Charge 6

The Fitbit Charge 6 is an all-inclusive fitness tracker coming with more than 40 exercise modes, built-in GPS, automatic exercise tracking, a seven-day battery life, and much more. With ECG and oxygen saturation monitoring, it’s one of the best fitness trackers on the market. What's more, you even get access to smartwatch features like NFC payments.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Inspire 3 This Black Friday, get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for just $70, which is normally priced at $100. You can choose from two colors: Lilac Bliss and Morning Glow. $70 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a more basic fitness tracker, but it still has over 20 exercise modes, menstrual health tracking, and all-day activity and heart-rate tracking. There’s also a smart sleep management system to help you sleep better. With a massive 10-day battery life, 50-meter water resistance, and a low weight, it can be an ideal partner for your fitness journey.

Now is your chance to get your hands on one of the best fitness trackers out there! And that, too, for less than $100. But make sure you get it fast, as most Black Friday deals don't last for long.