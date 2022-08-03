New leak shows off Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4

If you’re a fan of fitness wearables, you’ll be happy to know that a new leak gives us a look at Fitbit’s upcoming lineup. The new renders show us three models of fitness wearables: the Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4. These are all successors to the current models in Fitbit’s lineup.

Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 looks similar in style to its predecessor and prominently features a square display surrounded by a metal casing. While details about the screen are unknown, it will likely use an AMOLED display. Although there are similarities to the Fitbit Sense, it is unknown at this point whether the Sense 2 will feature a larger screen. However, looking at the renders, we can see one noticeable difference compared to the original Sense – the addition of a physical button. In addition, while the current Sense lineup features two colors, it looks like Fitbit might be adding a third color for its next release, adding a white color to the lineup.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fitbit Inspire 3

The Fitbit Inspire 3 looks to build on the Inspire 2 and features the same sleek, compact design with improvements. While the overall design looks similar, there is a notable change in how the band connects to the main display unit. The change makes it feel more integrated than the previous model, which should be a good thing. Looking at the screen, the Inspire 3 looks a bit flatter when compared to its predecessor. The Fitbit Inspire 3 will arrive in three colors: black, pink, and yellow.

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit currently has the Versa 2 and Versa 3 in its lineup, and it might look to add another come release time. The Versa 4 looks nearly identical to its predecessors, except that it has a physical button. Previously, the Versa 2 had a physical button but gave it up for the Versa 3, which had a touch-sensitive “button.” While there are only two renders of the device, shown in black and pink, it is expected to arrive in more colors. It is unknown when Fitbit will launch its new wearables, but with the previous line debuting nearly two years ago, we might see a release soon. Let’s hope that the new models don’t have any issues.

Source: 91Mobiles