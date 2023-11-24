OneOdio is an award-winning brand that produces premium headphones and audio gear for customers who want the best possible listening experience. Its professional acoustical engineers are dedicated to continual innovation and fine-tuning every product that they design so that whether you’re listening to dance music on noise-canceling headphones or enjoying a podcast with your earbuds, your experience is optimized.

For 2023 Black Friday, OneOdio is offering 20% off five of its best-selling headphones from November 20 until November 24. Check them out to see which one is right for you and snag a Black Friday deal today.

OneOdio A10 If you’re looking for premium headphones that can provide long-lasting comfort while you’re on the go, the OneOdio A10 will not disappoint. These hybrid noise-canceling over-ear headphones have a dual-hinge design and ultra-soft protein ear pads for a sturdy, comfortable fit.They cancel out up to 95% of low and mid-range noise and can be switched to transparency mode when you need to hear what’s happening around you. You can enjoy up to 50 hours of hi-res audio listening time and when your battery is running low, just a 10-minute charge gives you another 5 hours. $63 at Amazon

OneOdio Monitor 60 If you’re looking for professional studio headphones, the OneOdio Monitor 60 wired over-ear headphones offer well-balanced and accurate sound across the frequency range.With breathable ear cushions that have been crafted for ultimate comfort, and OneOdio’s exclusive metal-mesh CD pattern design on the ear cups, the Monitor 60 is the perfect marriage of substance and style. $63 at Amazon

OneOdio Pro 10 If you want headphones that fit your personal aesthetic, the OneOdio Pro 10 lightweight, over-ear headphones come in five sleek colorways to choose from.These wired DJ headphones come with an in-line mic and remote control so you can pause and play your tunes, plus take calls with the click of a button. $25 at Amazon

OneOdio A70 The OneOdio A70 wireless over-ear headphones offer a premium listening experience at an affordable price. You can enjoy up to 72 hours of powerful bass and dynamic stereo sound.You have your pick from five sharp styles: all black, black and red, silver and brown, rose gold, or sky blue. Plus, the A70 allows multiple people to listen to music together with its seamless audio-sharing feature. $34 at Amazon

OneOdio Pro 50 The OneOdio Pro 50 wired over-ear headphones are ideal for the studio, with premium sound and high-quality audio. The flexible design allows you to rotate the ear cups 90 degrees or flip them 180 degrees so you can easily enjoy single-side listening.With protein leather memory foam padded ear cushions, you can use the Pro 50 for extended periods of time in complete comfort. $39 at Amazon