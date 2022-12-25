I found some settings that can unlock the Pixel 7 Pro's full potential and make it more useful in several different situations.

Google's new Pixel 7 Pro landed as our second favorite phone of 2022. Featuring an amazing telephoto camera with Super Res Zoom of 30x and new features like Photo Unblur, there's a lot to like about the new Google flagship phone. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best to buy in 2022.

But on my end, for those of the same reasons that I just listed, I ended up buying one myself when Google offered an amazing trade-in value for my Pixel 6 Pro. After spending about a month with the phone and messing around with the settings menus, I found five features that aren't exactly up front on the Pixel 7 Pro.

These features helped improve the way I used my phone every day, from simple things like taking a screenshot, multitasking, listening to music, recording videos, and snoozing alarms. Here's how you can try these out for yourself, too.

Quick Tap Gestures

You can choose from a lot of different options. Topping the list is Quick Tap Gestures. This Pixel 7 Pro feature lets you double-tap the back of your phone in the area under the camera lens to accomplish some common tasks. Taking a screenshot, accessing Google Assistant, playing or pausing media, seeing recent apps, showing notifications, and toggling the flashlight are just a few examples of what a double tap at the back of the phone can do. The feature works by using the gyroscope and accelerometer sensors.

I set my Quick Tap Gesture to take a screenshot because with the Pixel 7 Pro being a big phone, I absolutely hate pressing the side button and power button for a screenshot. My fingers aren't always near the buttons, and double tapping the back is a lot more natural for this task.

To enable this setting option, all you need to do is go to Settings > System > Gestures. From there, look for the first option Quick Tap to start actions. You have full control over what you want the gesture to do, and you even can require a stronger tap if you're worried about accidental triggers.

Change the screen resolution or scaling

The Pixel 7 Pro has a really amazing screen. Coming in at 1440p QHD+ (3120 x 1440 resolution), there's a lot of room for pixels on the display (pun intended.) Unfortunately, I found that out of the box, the scaling on the display isn't set to take advantage of that. The display is set to a stock 1080p FHD+ resolution, and the font size is set to a medium setting, making things on the screen appear big. To better take advantage of all the screen real estate, I tweaked my display settings to fit more on my screen at once.

I set my display size to the smallest possible setting and kept the font size the same. With these settings, I instantly noticed that in some apps like Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and even Google Chrome, I was able to see more items on the screen at once. Sure, things were smaller, but I felt a lot more productive having to do less scrolling to see content on the screen. I also experimented with switching to the QHD+ resolution, but it didn't make much difference in most apps, like changing the display scaling did. However, it makes a difference in viewing high-resolution photos and videos.

If you want to change your display scaling, you can do so pretty easily. Simply head to Settings> Display> Display size and text. You can adjust as you see fit. And don't worry, Google makes it easy to set it back to the default settings if you're worried that things aren't looking right for you. There's a Reset settings link at the bottom of the screen.

This feature is also on other Android phones and not just the Pixel 7 Pro.

Adaptive Sound

A lot of smartphones aren't exactly known for having the very best speakers. Even though the Pixel 7 Pro sports stereo speakers (there's one at the top center and another two at the bottom), the main speakers are not exactly a jukebox quality. Something I found that can help boost audio, though, is the Adaptive Sound option. This Android 13 feature (not exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro) uses the microphones of the Pixel 7 Pro and other on-device sensors to sense the environment you're in to adjust the sound output using automatic EQ.

I didn't notice too much of a difference with this setting in loud environments, like when I was outside and had the volume turned all the way up. However, when indoors and the Pixel 7 Pro was tuned to medium settings, I did notice slightly better quality on some songs that played on Spotify.

This setting is quite upfront, just like the others we've discussed so far. To get to it, go to Settings > Sound > Adaptive Sound. Of course, your mileage might vary with this feature based on the room you're in and what you're listening to.

Speech enhancement in the Camera App

If you're like me, then you're probably spending a lot of time taking videos on your phone. In particular, I use the front-facing camera to record clips, narrate videos of things going on around me, and post them for my friends to see on Twitter and Instagram. Well, the Pixel 7 Pro's Speech Enhancement feature can make these videos sound even better, particularly in louder environments. It is powered by the machine learning capabilities of Google's Tensor 2 chip, which can sense your lip movements and match them with audio, then separate background noises and lower the volume of those noises.

In particular, I really found this feature useful when recording in a loud city environment. For example, when I recorded a short clip of myself walking around New York's Bryant Park and then uploaded the raw clip from my camera gallery to my Instagram Story, I noticed how much clearer my voice was when I was pointing out objects in the background. This is easily one of the best features for vloggers.

To enable Speech Enhancement, you'll have to open the Camera app. Then, switch to the front-facing camera. From there, swipe over to capture a video and click on the arrow on the top left of your screen. Look for the last option, and under Speech enhancement, make sure it is switched on by tapping the icon of a person. You can then record your video. Note this feature works with the native camera only. It also is available on the Pixel 6 series of phones.

Quick Phrases with Google Assistant and Voice Access to control your phone

Quick Phrases with Google Assistant is the last feature I spotted on my Pixel 7 Pro that helped make the phone easier for me to use. This feature also works on the Pixel 6 series, but it is quite helpful. With it, you can avoid having to activate Google Assistant first with "Hey Google" to accomplish some common things. In particular, I used this phrase to snooze my morning alarms quickly. Though it can also be used to answer, decline, or silence calls, I didn't really find it as accurate, needing to say the same word a few times before I got a response.

You can find these Quick Phrases with the Google Assistant option by going to Settings > Apps > Assistant > Quick Phrases. It's that easy.

It is not related to the Assistant, but a cool Voice Access feature on the Pixel 7 Pro can take things a bit further. This feature is not exclusive to the phone since it is baked into Android, but it will let you control your Pixel without using your hands and just voice commands. You get a nice bar at the top of the screen that reads out your voice inputs and commands when enabled. I sometimes use this feature when my Pixel is at my desk and I am working, so I can open apps without touching the screen. If you want, you even can use it to tap certain things in apps. A full list of commands comes up when you initially set up the feature.

You can enable the Voice Access features by going to Settings > Accessibly > Voice Access.

There are many more!

I opted to highlight five things I found on my Pixel 7 Pro, but there are a lot of others that go beyond these basics. To name a few, you can shake your camera to switch lenses and flip the phone over to silence your phone. On the bit more of the extreme end, you even can use your Pixel 7 Pro as a QI charger for another wireless charging-enabled device when the Battery Share feature is turned on and the device is plugged into wall power. Just pop the device that you want to charge onto the back of your Pixel and charge both devices at once!