Key Takeaways Foldable phones still can't replace tablets due to their smaller screen sizes compared to the best tablets on the market. Tablets offer a much larger canvas for watching content and better compensate for aspect ratios.

Battery life is another limitation of foldable phones. While they can last a full day as a smartphone, tablets outperform them with longer screen-on times. Tablets are better suited for tasks that require extended usage, such as watching movies or playing games.

Foldable phones struggle with creative work due to their display type and stylus options. The plastic-like material used in foldable phone displays affects the writing or drawing experience. Tablets with larger screens and better display materials are still necessary for productive tasks like note-taking or media production.

Now that there is some much-needed competition in the foldable space, the form factor is poised to finally fulfill its promise of delivering a tablet experience in a pocketable size. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 showed us what a polished foldable looks like, and the Google Pixel Fold revealed what new ideas can bring to the category. That's without mentioning the brands that are doing impressive things with foldables that aren't sold in the North American markets.

But despite all the advancements to the best foldable phones, they're still not good enough to completely replace your tablet. After daily driving a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and an iPad Pro for more than a year, here are five reasons I still reach for my tablet, even with a foldable in my pocket.

1 Screen size

Let's start with the obvious one first: screen size. While foldable phones offer a larger screen than traditional smartphones, they don't offer nearly as big screens as the best tablets you can buy. Carrying a Z Fold 4 daily has made my iPad mini completely redundant since the two devices are almost exactly the same size. However, my 12.9-inch iPad Pro is more than twice as big as most foldable phones, so it isn't really a competition there.

There's also the issue of aspect ratios. If you like foldables and tablets for watching content, you might be disappointed with the experience on folding phones. That's because most foldable phones have square form factors with unique aspect ratios. Since most media is shot in horizontal aspect ratios, like 16:9, you'll see massive black bars around your content on a foldable phone. When all is said and done, the viewable content on your foldable might be only slightly bigger than what you'd see on an iPhone 14 Pro Max or a Galaxy S23 Ultra. Tablets have the same issue, but they're usually more rectangular and offer bigger screen sizes to compensate better.

2 Battery life

Another limiting factor of foldables is battery life, and that's a hardware challenge that is very difficult to overcome. There are a lot of parts found in foldable phones that you don't see in traditional ones, like a hinge or a secondary display. This limits the amount of space manufacturers have for a battery, although companies have tried to get around this by splitting batteries between the two halves of the phone. Foldable phones like the Z Fold 4 get me a full day of use as a smartphone, and that's been XDA's experience with new models like the Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold as well.

However, that doesn't mean that foldable phones have the battery life to perform as well as a tablet. Like computers, tablets typically have high screen-on times, which is different from phones. You'll use a phone at various points throughout the day, but your phone is rarely on for hours straight. By comparison, tablets can be running at full speed for hours at a time, such as when you're watching a movie, playing a game, or getting work done. This kind of use case would obliterate the battery of a foldable phone, and it's one of the reasons why we still need tablets.

3 Creative work

Big-screen foldables are capable of getting some kinds of productivity work done on the go, but they're not perfect. One area where the industry leaders struggle is in creative work, like note-taking, drawing, or media production. Screen size comes into play again here, where a bigger canvas can be crucial in taking notes quickly or making a project efficient. However, the biggest issue you'll find when using a foldable phone for creative work is the display type and stylus options.

Foldable phones use a display covering made out of a plastic-like material that facilitates folding the device in half. It's not the hard glass you're used to, and this makes a huge difference in writing or drawing. Although Samsung does offer an S Pen Fold Edition for use with the Z Fold's inner screen, the experience isn't great. That's in part because of the display's material and also because of the display crease that definitely gets in the way when drawing. If you need to write, draw, or do any other kind of creative work — you probably still need a tablet to get it done.

4 Desktop-class browsers

One of my favorite parts of using an iPad Pro is getting a desktop-class browser on a mobile device. In fact, when you log into one of your social media accounts on an iPad running a recent version of iPadOS, the platform will actually think you're accessing the service on a macOS device. Having websites and services automatically load in their full desktop versions makes a huge difference for professionals.

Unfortunately, this is an area where foldable phones struggle. I frequently run into issues with Chrome on my foldables loading webpages, where the mobile version is the default. Even after forcing the desktop version to load, I've still noticed websites acting unusually on my Z Fold 4. For foldable phones to really become productivity powerhouses on the go, the browsing experience needs to get better across the board.

5 Durability

Most tablets have durability concerns largely related to their thin form factors. After years of using my 12.9-inch iPad Pro normally in messenger bags and backpacks, my tablet developed a slight bend in the aluminum frame near the Apple Pencil charging window. When compared to the durability of foldable phones, though, even the most mainstream tablets are better positioned to navigate tougher conditions. Foldable phones have gotten better over the years, and the major players even offer some dust or water resistance certifications on certain models.

But if I know I'm going to be working in tougher conditions, I wouldn't want to use my foldable as a primary device. All it takes is one spec of dust or piece of dirt to cripple the display or hinge of a foldable phone, and that might rule out the form factor as an option. Tablets aren't perfect in terms of durability, but they're more likely to stand the test of time than foldable phones, as they currently stand.

The final say

Foldable phones are compelling devices for a lot of reasons, and that's why I daily drive one myself. But for some tasks, a tablet is still preferred over a smartphone, even one that happens to unfold into a larger screen. It's possible that the form factor can replace a tablet someday, but the devices' display technology, battery life, and software needs to improve before that fever dream becomes reality.