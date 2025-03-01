While I’m not particularly worried about hackers targeting my recipe collection, I do believe that digital privacy should extend to all areas of life — including the kitchen. Many popular recipe apps require account creation and access to personal data, which can be unsettling if you value privacy. On top of that, these services often come with subscription fees or lack the flexibility to cater to individual culinary needs. Wanting control, customization, and security, I turned to an open-source, self-hosted solution – Mealie.

Mealie is more than just a recipe manager. It’s a full-fledged meal planner with a clean, elegant interface that lets you import recipes, plan meals, and generate shopping lists. It has quickly become indispensable in my kitchen. Still skeptical? Here are five reasons why I chose to self-host my recipe tracker.

Related 7 best Docker containers for home servers Transform your home server in no time

5 A thoughtfully designed interface

Focused cooking without distractions