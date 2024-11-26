Having a home lab can be a great way to improve your network, run some useful services, and learn a lot about computing in general. But it's not all rosy, and running a small data center in your living room can come with some serious challenges and problems. I love my setup, and have no intention of getting rid of it any time soon, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. But here, in no particular order, are some of my reasons why my home lab is actually a nightmare.

One of the biggest ongoing tasks involved with my home lab is following what I preach by keeping my home lab up to date. This includes everything from kernel upgrades to keeping the latest version of services running. This can be a pain, and is an ongoing job that needs done almost constantly, causing some level of frustration and even takes away from the fun parts of working on your home lab.

In a corporate environment, entire teams and functions are dedicated to this maintenance. Or, the architecture/service is designed to be either ephemeral (and hence easy to update) or with self-updating functionality built in, often through some kind of blue/green deployment strategy. While it's possible to set this kind of thing up in your home, it is resource and time-intensive, and isn't really the kind of high-value resource most homelabbers tend to be interested in.

5 Power bills are a constant fear

North America is winning this one

This might depend on where you live, but for me here in the UK, power bills are a constant concern with my home lab. I'm a little unlucky here - the UK has relatively high energy costs even within Europe, but across Europe energy costs are significantly higher than in the North Americas. Depending on what you've got running, this is a good or a bad thing, and can have a significant impact on the cost-effectiveness and availability of ex-enterprise gear for your home lab. There are some up and down sides to this though - while power is far more expensive in Europe, high-wattage enterprise gear is often very cheaply available to obtain.

If you're living in the US or Canada, this might apply less to you - but it's still not something to ignore. A lot of home lab gear, especially second-hand stuff, can be extremely power-hungry. It's worth setting up some monitoring, or at least keeping a close eye on your bills.

4 The noisy corner of my home

That low whine in the cupboard can get annoying

If you've ever used a lot of ex-enterprise or other home lab gear, or worked in a physical data center or on-site installation, you'll know just how loud small, high throughput fans can be. Think of a loud vacuum cleaner running in your room. I've quieted my lab down a lot, but had to take some significant performance downgrades in the process, such as moving from several hundred GBs of memory across a large cluster to a few smaller machines.

There can be things you can do to mitigate this, including installing some lower RPM fans, modifying the voltage of fans by adding a resistor or fan controller, or removing them entirely if you're not making use of the complete horsepower of the system or network switch you're using.

Whatever you do, keep an eye on the dust intakes and temperatures of devices, especially noisy ones. It's easy to stuff a noisy server or switch away into a cupboard and then forget about maintenance.

3 Downtime can be frustrating

Nothing goes perfectly all the time

Source: XDA/GL.iNet

With everything from your router, DNS server, DHCP, or internal services, downtime on your whole internet connection can be annoying. It could be broken services (e.g., DNS or DHCP), something not working with your VLANs, subnets, or Wi-Fi issues. Or maybe your VPN went down just as you've left the country. Your core services, including access to the internet, going down as a result of your overly complex home networking setup is inconvenient at best, and a nightmare at worst, especially if you've got other dependents, roommates, family, or kids.

Invariably, whether intentional or not, downtime is always more of a pain than it first seems and often happens at the most inopportune moments.

2 It's a massive time sink

This is one we've all experienced working on our home lab. For me, homelabbing started out as a fun hobby to get some basic services set up to run Plex. But it fairly quickly evolved into a complete time sink, with nothing ever being close to finished, and something always seems to need fixed, improved, or implemented. You can quickly spend more time getting your home lab working than you spend using it.

I personally find that development of my home lab comes in fits and spurts, sinking in a lot of time (hours a day) to implement a new feature I want, like integrating SSO with Keycloak, or setting up a new scanning system for paper documents, only to then do the bare minimum for several months after its setup.

1 Your data could be at risk

Taking control of your data could be a bad idea

While we talk a lot about setting up a great NAS, your own private cloud for documents, or PhotoPrism to sync your photos, your data could be at risk. While the conventional cloud is far from perfect, software rug pulls, expensive monthly subscriptions, and privacy concerns are some very real issues for a home lab. Meanwhile, it is quite rare to completely lose your data from a service (unless you're an Australian pension fund...). There's a lot of great value to be had here, and a lot of free storage, services, and power bills that companies online are effectively willing to foot the bill for on your behalf - including making extensive efforts to protect your data.

While one of the benefits of hosting your own services is control over your data, it also brings with it control over your own risks. If you're not keeping proper backups, or maintaining your hardware correctly, you could risk losing a big chunk of your data. This is a very real risk, and something that adds to the time sink required to maintain your lab.

We'd recommend ensuring you have backups at the very least, and maybe consider making use of some cloud services alongside your home lab to ensure you have multiple copies of essential data.

Having a home lab is great though

I really enjoy my home lab. It's a useful and engaging way to run some services, access my network from anywhere, and keep control of my data. It's not perfect though, and can be a time-intensive nightmare when it is all going wrong. It's worth investing some time in resilience for your lab, and worth setting things up right the first time, since it will just be harder later. That said, I'm still far from done with my lab, and suspect I never will be.