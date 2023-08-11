Most people have pretty polarizing takes regarding the iPhone. For some, it's the best smartphone you can buy due to its great hardware and software integration, as well as compatibility with other Apple devices. To others, it's the epicenter of a walled-garden ecosystem that doesn't leave much room for personalization or customization. The reality of the iPhone is probably somewhere between those two extremes, but there are some things that Apple simply does better on its smartphone. The company claims that its products and services "just work," and there are certainly apps and features that meet this standard on all the best iPhones.

After trying some of the best phones in 2023, from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, I still never leave the house without my iPhone in my pocket. Despite finding plenty of benefits to using Android devices from various manufacturers, there are a few reasons I still can't ditch my iPhone.

5 iCloud Drive

There are a lot of ways in which different Apple products and services connect with each other, but the best one is probably iCloud. From photos to files, Apple keeps all of your information in the cloud, and you can access it at any time. Although you get just 5GB of cloud storage for free, the monthly upgrade fees are competitive if you need more storage. But the feature that separates iCloud from the rest is shared desktops. If you choose to sync your Mac's folder system with iCloud, you can access your desktop and document folders on any device.

The best part about this is that the desktop and document folders sync between Macs as well. I own three different Mac computers: a Mac Studio, a MacBook Air, and a MacBook Pro. Thanks to iCloud, the desktop and document folders on all three machines are identical all the time. If I add a new item to my MacBook Pro's desktop, it'll automatically be available on my Mac Studio and MacBook Air. This ties in nicely with my iPhone 14 Pro as well because I can also access my Mac desktop and documents folders right from my smartphone. So if I need to check in on something I was working on, I don't need to pull out my laptop. Although I could access iCloud on my Android phones, the experience is unmatched on iPhone.

4 Find My

I was a Tile user back in the day, and that company boasted a fairly large network of users that could help you find your lost items. Fast-forward a couple of years, and Apple's Find My network blows any competitor out of the water. Apple claims to have over a billion active devices as part of its Find My network, and every single one of those devices can help you find lost or stolen belongings. Any time a device or AirTag comes within range of another Apple product with Find My enabled, its current location will be updated. It's estimated that you can't go a single block in most cities without your devices' location being updated.

AirTags are the pinnacle of this Find My network, as they're simple and affordable personal item trackers that work great with iPhones. At just $29 each, you can buy a handful of them to place in your backpack or luggage without breaking the bank. Plus, considering the reach of Apple's network, you can rest assured you'll always know where your devices are. I have an AirTag on my keys, which features my car's model thanks to Apple's free engraving service. I also keep one in every bag or suitcase I travel with, and it's one of the best parts of daily driving an AirTag. Though there are plenty of personal item trackers on the market, none hold up against the AirTag.

3 Apple Wallet

Most people outside the tech space refer to any type of mobile payment as "Apple Pay," even if it's really Google Pay or Samsung Pay being used. That's a testament to what Apple has done with Apple Pay and the Apple Wallet. I can store just about anything in the Apple Wallet, from coupons, to boarding passes, to credit cards. In some states in the U.S., you can even store your driver's license, but I'm still waiting for New Jersey to get on board. If you happen to own a car that supports it, you can unlock your vehicle with your iPhone, but that's mostly limited to newer BMW models. Plus, you can add house keys to the Apple Wallet if you use a smart lock with contactless capabilities.

The versatility of the Apple Wallet is great, but my favorite part of using it on my iPhone is with the Apple Card. A lot of people have expressed disdain over Apple's credit card and savings account, but it's really beneficial to anyone that buys a lot of Apple products. You get 2% daily cash back just for using Apple Pay, and that figure is upped to 3% at Apple and other select retailers. More importantly, you can pay for Apple purchases over a 12-month installment plan with no interest whatsoever. You need to be responsible any time you use credit cards and installment plans, but the Apple Card is the most transparent and easy-to-use credit card I've tried.

2 iMessage

iMessage is an obvious reason why people stick with iPhones, but it's arguably the easiest experience to replicate on an Android phone. With services like AirMessage and BlueBubbles available, it is possible to send and receive iMessages from an Android device. Even still, there's something uniquely great about using iMessage across your Apple devices, including your iPhone. For one, you get to make use of iMessage applications, where you can send things like games and song lyrics. It's still the best way to create group chats on any native messaging application, even beating RCS and Google Messages.

There are a lot of great features that come with iMessage on an iPhone, but one of the best is text message forwarding. Essentially, iMessage can relay SMS messages from your iPhone to other devices that are signed in to your Apple ID account. So, if you get a one-time password through your phone number for two-factor authentication, that code will appear on a Mac signed in to your Apple ID. It's a small feature that is incredibly useful, and it's one that you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere outside the Apple ecosystem.

1 Apple Watch

Apple makes the best smartwatch available today, and that's the factor that makes it impossible to ditch my iPhone. I've used an Apple Watch since the original Apple Watch Sport came out in 2014. Back then, the Apple Watch was slow and clunky. In the years since, Apple has made the smartwatch much more powerful, added a ton of new sensors, and refined watchOS. Right now, I'm using the Apple Watch Ultra, and it can do many of the things that I do on my iPhone straight from my wrist.

Apple's Fitness app and tracking is excellent as well, with an exception being that Apple doesn't seem to account for rest or sick days. Otherwise, the Activity app presents your key fitness data points in an intuitive way that can be shared with friends and family. Plus, some of the health features like Fall Detection and Crash Detection might actually save your life in a dire situation. For running, I use the Nike Run Club app, and it's a well-optimized watchOS application that gives runners everything they need. Since it doesn't look like Apple is bringing the Apple Watch to Android anytime soon, if I want the best smartwatch experience, I need to daily drive an iPhone.

The final say

Life as a tech reviewer means I usually carry two phones in my pocket, and there are certain things I love about other smartphones. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a great design that feels much better in the hand than an iPhone, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a gigantic display fit for multitasking and content consumption. But there are experiences you can get on iPhone that you won't find anywhere else, and that's why I still keep an iPhone in my pocket every single day.