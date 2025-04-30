RPGs are known for their lore, depth, and rich options regarding playstyle and customization. While the genre has its share of staple mechanics you'll frequently encounter, there are a number of features that deserve more attention. Specifically, players should have access to options that allow them to do as they please, be it for better or worse. That’s not necessarily suggesting you should be discouraged from committing certain actions or playing a particular way, but a good RPG should make you feel something and that your decisions/actions carry weight.

5 Morale/sanity

Even the most hardened adventurers need respite

Some horror games include a sanity mechanic, which can make your character become weaker, hallucinate, or even die if it gets too low. While certain survival features such as stamina, hunger, etc. can be considered contentious in RPGs, keeping track of your character’s, or even party members’, sanity/morale can add another layer of complexity to your decisions.

Some of the best RPGs are the ones where your party members question, if not outright challenge, the decisions you make. If a party member is a righteous person, yet you do something abhorrent, it seems natural it would adversely affect their mental state, right? This can manifest as them being weaker in upcoming fights, questioning their loyalty to you, or even leaving if your actions disgust them enough.

The same thing applies to the main character as well. Darkest Dungeon had a great mechanic called Stress that accrued as you traversed dungeons. If you neglected treating it, it could mean the end for you and your companions.

Top RPGs that feature a morale/sanity system (or something similar)

Darkest Dungeon

Shadow Hearts

World of Horror

Baldur's Gate 3

Crusader Kings III

4 Permadeath

Your mistakes should have consequences