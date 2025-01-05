Windows Updates are essential for keeping your computer secure and up to date. However, sometimes you may face problems while updating Windows, such as a failed installation, a stuck update, or the update button not working. Update issues are often frustrating because there’s no apparent cause for them. Thankfully, there are several steps that you can take to fix the issue and get Windows updating again.

6 Preliminary checks

Before making major changes, try some preliminary checks to fix temporary glitches causing update issues. If you haven’t already, begin with rebooting the PC. Restarting often fixes temporary glitches and refreshes the system process. Just remember to save opened documents and close your running apps.

Next, check if your internet connection is working properly. An uninterrupted internet connection is a must for downloading updates. Just open your web browser and visit any website to check if the internet is working. You can also run the speed test to know the downloading speed. If there’s any Wi-Fi problem, turn your modem and router off and then turn them on after a few seconds. If the problem persists, contact your ISP for troubleshooting.

If your Windows Update is stuck, you can pause it and then resume it to refresh the process. Open Settings and navigate to Windows Update settings. Click the Pause updates for 7 days option and then resume after a moment. Check if the stuck update has been resumed.

Sometimes, third-party antivirus programs accidentally block the update process, causing it to stop or get stuck. It’s recommended that you temporarily disable the antivirus and try the update then.

On Windows, updates are managed by the Windows Update service. If the service is stopped or not working correctly, it can cause issues with the update. Restarting the service might fix it.

Press Windows + R to launch the Run command dialog box and use the services.msc command to launch the Services window. Scroll down and look for the Windows Update service. Double-click to expand its properties. Click the Stop button to end the service. Wait for a few seconds and then click the Start button to restart the update process.

Now, return to Settings and check for any Windows updates there.

4 Clear the SoftwareDistribution folder

The SoftwareDistribution folder temporarily stores the essential files that update Windows. If the update files become corrupted, it may lead to update problems. Clearing the SoftwareDistribution folder and then re-downloading the update files might fix the issue. However, clearing this folder isn’t as straightforward as clearing any regular folder in Windows. Since the folder is in use by the Windows Update service and background intelligent transfer service (BITS), you first need to stop these and then you can delete the content of the folder as usual. Here’s the process.

Open the Command Prompt with administrative privileges. In the Command Prompt, execute the command net stop wuauserv to stop the Windows Update service, followed by net stop bits to stop the Background Intelligent Transfer Service. Open File Explorer and go to the following location: C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution. Delete all the files and folders inside the SoftwareDistribution folder. Return to the Command Prompt and run the command net start wuauserv to restart the Windows Update service, then execute net start bits to restart the Background Intelligent Transfer Service.

3 Free up disk space

Windows Updates require enough free disk space to download and install files, especially if there’s a feature update. If your PC is running low on space, it can lead to update issues. In that case, clearing unnecessary files can help.

First, enable Storage Sense by following the steps below.

Open Settings (Windows + I) and go to System > Storage. Look for the Storage management heading, and under it, toggle the button next to the Storage Sense option to turn it on. Below it, open the Cleanup recommendations option. Expand each section and delete all the unnecessary files.

Be careful when selecting files for deletion, especially from the Downloads folder.

Next, use Disk Cleanup to remove unnecessary system files, as follows.

Search for Disk Cleanup in the search box and click its icon to launch it. Select your system drive (usually C:), and click OK. Choose the file types to delete and click OK.

Ensure you have at least 10-20 GB of free space before attempting the update again.

2 Fix corrupted files

Use SFC and DISM commands