Have you ever tried to use your iPhone but rather than seeing your home screen, you’re confronted with the dreaded spinning wheel instead? This happens when your iPhone is stuck in a boot loop. It’s pretty annoying, isn’t it? Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to solve this problem.

Why is my iPhone stuck in a boot loop?

An iPhone stuck in a reboot loop can be caused for a variety of reasons including corrupt app files, faulty installs, viruses, malware, or broken system files. We’ve whittled down the five best methods to get your iPhone fixed, and we can pretty much guarantee that, whatever is causing the issue, you’ll find the best way to fix an iPhone stuck in a boot loop.

How do I get my iPhone out of a boot loop?

Method 1: Force restart the iPhone

Here’s what to do if you have an iPhone 8, X, 11, 12, 13, 14, or the iPhone SE 2:

Press the Volume Up button and release it. Now, press the Volume Down button and release it. Push the Power Button and hold it down until the Apple logo appears.

If you have iPhone 7/7 Plus:

Press and hold the Volume Down and Sleep/Wake buttons until you see the Apple logo. Release the buttons.

Finally, for those of you old-schoolers with an iPhone 6/6s or earlier models, this will do the job:

Press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons. Wait until you see the Apple logo, then release the buttons.

If you’re lucky, your phone will restart as normal. Problem solved!

Method 2: 100% working solution to fix iPhone stuck on boot loop (No data loss)

If restarting the phone didn’t work and your iPhone 11 is stuck in a boot loop, or indeed any iPhone after that, then you probably have a software issue with your phone. A surefire way to get this fixed is by using UltFone iOS System Repair.

As well as liberating your device from the eternal spinning wheel of a boot loop, the UltFone iOS System Repair can also fix over 150 system issues or errors without any data loss. An extremely useful bit of software. Here’s how to download it and get your iPhone or iPad up and running again in three easy steps.

Download the UlfFone iOS System Repair on your PC/Mac. Connect your iPhone to the computer. Click Start. Select Standard Repair. A firmware package has now been automatically detected for your device. Click Download (you can change the saved path by clicking Browse to select another location to save the firmware package). Click Start Standard Repair and the UltFone iOS System Repair is ready to do its magic and fix any issues you have on your device. It will take a while, so stay connected. Once it's done, your iOS device will automatically reboot and everything will once again be right in the world.

The Ultfone iOS system repair is one of the best free iOS repair tools that you can't miss.

Method 3: Restore the iPhone from iTunes (data loss)

Another way of addressing your iPhone boot loop problem is to restore your iPhone or iPad from iTunes. However, this may cause data loss, so it’s a good idea to back up any important files before you do this.

Check out this video that takes you through this whole process.

Method 4: Put iPhone into recovery mode to fix the iPhone boot loop

You can also try putting your phone in recovery mode to solve your issues. A simple way is to press and release the Volume Down button. Then, hold the Side button until you see the Recovery Mode screen with the Connect to iTunes option. Release the Side button. You're now in recovery mode.

A quicker and more reliable way is to use the Ultfone iOS Repair for free to enter Recovery Mode. Here’s how to do that:

Upon downloading and installing iOS System Repair on your PC/Mac, launch the program and connect your iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch to your computer with a lightning cable. Select Enter Recovery Mode. Your iPhone will display the classic USB to iTunes logo shortly. That’s it! Your device has entered recovery mode.

Method 5: Check for hardware problems

Finally, if all else fails, you can run diagnostics on your phone to check for hardware issues.

Press and hold the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons simultaneously. Keeping them held down, plug your lightning cable into your ‌iPhone‌ and connect it to a power adapter or a computer. Release the buttons when the Apple logo appears. When you see the message "Diagnostics allow Apple to identify potential hardware and software issues with this device," tap Start Diagnostics.

This should reveal any hardware issues.

So there you have it. There are a variety of methods to fix an iPhone stuck in a boot loop. Given the choice, however, for a full and comprehensive option that will fully restore your iPhone to its former glory, we would strongly recommend downloading UltFone iOS System Repair.