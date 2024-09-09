On Windows OS, the Microsoft Photos app is the default way to view, edit, and organize pictures. It's an excellent little app with a simple UI and straightforward functions. However, it can occasionally run into problems like not opening, unexpectedly crashing, not displaying the pictures, or otherwise. This can be really frustrating, especially when you rely only on it to view and edit photos on your Windows device.

Thankfully, it isn't difficult to fix issues with Microsoft Photos, and there are several solutions you can apply.

The steps in this guide are performed on the Windows 11 system. However, similar settings and options are available on Windows 10 as well.

Methods to fix the Microsoft Photos app

Restart the computer

It's not rocket science, but restarting the computer actually solves many common Windows problems. It clears the system memory, gives your PC a fresh start, and, in the process, might fix the temporary problem responsible for the Photos app issue. Simply save your current work, restart your PC in the usual way, and check if that solves the issue.

Restart the app

Close all the current instances of the Photos app and restart it to fix any temporary glitches. To do this properly and thoroughly, follow these steps.

Right-click on the taskbar and select Task Manager. Look for the Photos process under the Processes section and expand it by clicking the arrow icon on its left. Right-click on any of the sub-processes and select the Go to Details option. Now, right-click on the highlighted Photos process and select End process tree. Finally, click the End process tree button on the warning prompt.

This will instantly end all the active Photos app processes.

An outdated application can contain unfixed bugs and problems with the proper functioning of the app. To check if your Photos app is up-to-date, follow the steps below.

Type the Microsoft Store in the search box and click on its icon to launch it. Now, find and select the Downloads section. Depending on the version you are using, it can be at the top-right corner or the bottom left. Next, click the Get Updates button to check for Microsoft Store app updates. After Microsoft finishes checking for updates, if a Photos app update is found, click the Update button next to it.

After updating the app, it's best to restart the system to make the changes effective.

Like an outdated app, the outdated Windows OS can also cause Microsoft Photos to malfunction. Here's how you can check for available Windows updates.

Click the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Switch to the Windows Update section on the left and click the Check for Updates button. This will trigger the download of the latest updates. Finally, click the Install All button to install all the downloaded updates.

Repair and Reset the Photos app

It's possible that the Photos app got corrupted and, hence, is not responding as expected. Fortunately, Windows comes with a built-in feature that lets you repair and reset Microsoft Apps. Not to worry, it won't have any effect on your personal files. To repair the Microsoft Photos app, follow these instructions:

Press Windows + I on your keyboard to launch Settings. Switch to the Apps section on the left pane and select Installed Apps on the right. Now, use the search bar or just scroll down to find the Photos app. Click the three dots under the Photos app section and select Advanced options. Scroll down to the Reset heading, then click the Repair button. Windows will now attempt to repair the Photos app. As soon as the repair process is complete, you'll notice a check mark next to the Repair button.

Run the Photos app to see if it's working correctly. If not, next try resetting it by following the steps below.

Follow steps 1-4 from the above instructions. Under the Reset heading, click the Reset button. On the warning prompt, click the Reset button again. Windows will attempt to reset the Photos app. When the reset is completed, you'll notice a check next to the Reset button.

Reinstall the Photos app

If none of the above methods have fixed the problems with the Photos app, reinstalling it might resolve more persistent issues. This process involves uninstalling the app using Windows PowerShell and then downloading it again from the Microsoft Store, as follows.

Press Windows + X on your keyboard and select Terminal (Admin) from the menu. If you are using Windows 10, select Windows PowerShell (Admin). Now, copy the following command, paste it on the command line, and hit enter to uninstall the Photos app: Get-AppxPackage *Microsoft.Windows.Photos* | Remove-AppxPackage Check to make sure the app has been uninstalled. Now, launch the Microsoft Store from the Start Menu or by searching for it. Search for Microsoft Photos and click its icon. Next, click the Get button to begin downloading and installing the Photos app. The app is about 360 MB in size. Finally, click the Open button to launch the app and check if it's working properly as it should now.

Restore Windows to a previous point

If the problem with the Photos app started only recently and is not fixed even after trying any of the above methods, you can restore your Windows to a previously saved point as a last resort. This will undo any recent system changes causing the issue. However, for this to be an option, you need to have established a recovery strategy with a restoration point. If you have set this up, Windows automatically creates a save point every seven days or before any significant changes to the system.

To restore Windows to a save point, follow the steps below.

Type Recovery on the search box and click its icon to launch it. Under the "Advanced recovery tools," select the Open System Restore option (if available). Now, under the System Restore window, click Next to begin the restoration. Select the save point to continue. If there are multiple, select the oldest one to be on the safe side. Finally, click Finish to restore your Windows OS to the selected saved point.

Why is the Photos app not working?

There could be various reasons for the issues with Microsoft Photos. The most common ones are corrupted app files, an outdated application or Windows OS, and conflicts with other apps. Sometimes, the internal settings or corrupted system caches are also responsible for the Photos app's slow performance. In some rare cases, malware attacks can disrupt the functionality of various Windows apps, including Photos. The troubleshooting steps above should essentially address the variety of cases.

View pictures on Windows without any trouble

Facing issues with Windows 11 or 10, such as a broken Photos app, can lead to unnecessary frustration. However, with the methods listed in this guide, you can easily fix things and view your pictures again without issues. If you frequently face problems with the default Windows apps, you may wish to just use their alternatives instead of relying on the built in Windows apps.