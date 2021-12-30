Here’s how to fix Google Pixel 6’s annoying screen freezing issue

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are some of the best flagships available on the market right now. From powerful cameras and in-house Tensor chipset to thoughtful software experience, Google’s latest flagships phones have everything you would want from a modern-day flagship. While the Pixel 6 series has received positive reviews from critics, it seems end-users aren’t having a stellar experience with Google’s newest phones so far. The new phones have been subject to numerous bugs and issues as of late, with users complaining about the slower fingerprint scanner, ghost dialing, connectivity issues, and more. Lately, many Pixel 6 owners have noticed an annoying issue where the device completely freezes up for a few seconds.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Fantastic everyday phone with an undeniable Exynos inspiration

The freezing touch-input issue seems to trigger on Pixel 6/Pro units that have an Accessibility Service running with canPerformGesture permission enabled. When this permission is enabled, the whole system freezes for 1-2 seconds every time the battery drops by 1%. If you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are affected by this bug, there’s a temporary workaround to resolve the issue. It requires disabling all Accessibility features. To do so, go to Settings > Accessbitliy on your Pixel 6 and turn off every accessibility service you find in there, including Voice Access, Accessibility Menu, Switch Access, and others.

Google says it’s currently investigating the issue and has assigned the bug to the relevant product and engineering team. The company hasn’t provided any timeline as to when we can expect the software fix to be ready. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know as soon as we learn more details about the screen freezing bug.

Have you noticed the screen freezing issue on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks XDA Senior Member micku7zu for the tip!