One of the more frustrating errors you may encounter on your Windows PC is “Some settings are managed by your organization.” You generally see it in the Settings app while checking for Windows updates. Now, this error notification is perfectly acceptable if you use a managed PC at work or school. But should you see it when you’re the sole owner of your Windows computer? Unlikely.

The error message appears because an organization is overriding system permissions. It prevents new updates and stops the ability to perform certain functions. This error occurs for various reasons. You might see it after a hardware change, misconfigured diagnostics or location settings, major software changes, malware, app interference, etc. Let’s look at some of the causes of the error and what you can do to fix it on your Windows system.

7 Delete specific Registry keys via Command Prompt

Fix broken software policies from the command line

I thought I would lead with this option, which worked for me on my Windows 10 system. I mangle my Windows system daily. I constantly reinstall software, hack the registry to make system changes, and change configurations, so registry errors are inevitable. But you can reset important individual keys to resolve the problem.

Open Command Prompt as administrator: Press Win+R, type: cmd, and press Ctrl+Shift+Enter.

Run the following commands in order. If you get an error message after running a command saying something isn’t there, no worries; just proceed to the next command from the list.

reg delete "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies" /f

reg delete "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\WindowsSelfHost" /f

reg delete "HKCU\Software\Policies" /f

reg delete "HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Policies" /f

reg delete "HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies" /f

reg delete "HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\WindowsStore\WindowsUpdate" /f

reg delete "HKLM\Software\Microsoft\WindowsSelfHost" /f

reg delete "HKLM\Software\Policies" /f

reg delete "HKLM\Software\WOW6432Node\Microsoft\Policies" /f

reg delete "HKLM\Software\WOW6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies" /f

reg delete "HKLM\Software\WOW6432Node\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\WindowsStore\WindowsUpdate" /f

Once you finish, restart your PC, and the error should be resolved. If that doesn’t work, continue to the next steps.

6 Remove Work or School Accounts

Certain account types can cause the problem

One of the first things to check if you get this error is if you have extra work or school user accounts set up and remove them. If it’s a shared computer, extra accounts can sometimes get overlooked. If you no longer need an account, it can be safely removed and help fix the error.

Press Win+I to open Settings -> Accounts -> Access to work or school, and unlink or delete the unneeded accounts. Once you have removed the accounts, restart your PC and see if the error is gone.

5 Re-enable telemetry settings on Windows

Turn on disabled diagnostics data

If you disable telemetry settings on Windows for better privacy, it may cause the error in question. So, turning diagnostics data collection settings back on or off and on again can resolve the error.

To enable the settings in Windows 11, press Win+I to open Settings and head to Privacy & security -> Diagnostics & feedback.

On Windows 10, select Settings -> Privacy -> Diagnostics & feedback. Once there, ensure the Send optional diagnostic data switch is toggled on. Restart your PC and see if the error is gone.

4 Turn on location services

Re-enable the location setting if it's off

Another common reason you see the error is that location services are disabled. Like the previous setting, you might have turned it off for privacy. However, it can cause the error, and features like Find My Device rely on it. So, if the error stops you from updating Windows, turn on Location services, update your system, and turn it back off. Note that you can leave the location settings for your apps the same.

Head to Settings -> Privacy & security -> Location and toggle on all location settings.

3 Change data collection settings in Group Policy

A more advanced way to solve the error

If the Settings app is not working or the specific options aren’t unavailable (maybe missing or grayed out), you can tweak some settings in Group Policy Editor.

Group Policy Editor is only available in Windows Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions of Windows 10 or 11.

Press Win+R, type gpedit.msc, and click OK to launch Group Policy Editor. Head to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Data Collection and Preview Builds Double-click the Allow Diagnostic Data (labeled Allow Telemetry in Windows 10) policy. Set the policy to Enabled and set it to Send optional diagnostic data (or 2 – Enhanced) on Windows 10. Restart your PC and check if the error is gone.

2 Set location settings in Group Policy

When typical location options are unavailable

If you can't change location settings the traditional way or if they aren’t working, you can use the following steps to change the location and sensors policy in Group Policy Editor.

Open Group Policy Editor and head to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Locations and Sensors. Double-click the Turn off location and Turn off sensors policies, and set them to Not Configured if enabled. Alternatively, turn the policies on and off to see if that resolves the error.

Major hardware changes can also cause this error to appear. If you recently installed a new graphics card or SSD on your system, make sure the most current drivers are installed. This is also important for other hardware devices, so make sure to update all drivers in Windows 11 to see if that fixes the problem.

Some final thoughts on this annoying Windows error

You can try the above options if you get the “Some settings are managed by your organization” error on your Windows PC. It’s also important to mention that if you notice it after installing a specific app or an update, you can uninstall the software app to see if that fixes the issue. Also, if you suspect the problem is due to malicious code, run a virus scan on your PC.

While these aren’t all possible causes or fixes for this irksome error, this should lead you in the right direction. Have you seen this error on your Windows PC? What did you do to fix it?