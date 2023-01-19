Surface Laptop 5 (15-inch) Intel i7 + 8GB RAM + 256GB This touch-screen laptop comes with a 15-inch screen and runs with an Intel i7 CPU. 8GB of RAM power up the device, but you only get 256GB of storage space. This makes the Surface Laptop 5 a great tool if you want to use it for work, but not so much if you're looking for a device you can also game on. $1300 at Best Buy

Getting a new laptop is usually something that requires a lot of research and a lot of waiting around for a better price since we all have to admit we love a good deal. Well, the wait for a better-priced Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is over because the device is now available on a super-limited time deal on Best Buy.

We reviewed the Surface Laptop 5 back in October, and it's a device we enjoyed testing. It features a large screen, which is always great, and we love how fast it is to load regular apps. On the other hand, this specific configuration doesn't have a lot of storage space.

The biggest change the Surface Laptop 5 implemented when compared to the previous model is the change in processor, as these laptops use the 12th-generation Intel Core model. This immediately translates into better performance and better battery life.

This Best Buy deal is only available until 1 AM ET, January 20th, 2023, so you're going to have to hurry up and place your order if you want to get $200 off the price. This is a better price than you can find on either Amazon or the Microsoft Store, where the discount is only $100. We saw a better price on Black Friday for this particular model, but it's still sweet to save $200 on a high-performing laptop.

Other Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 configurations are also on sale. These deals are not time-limited, however.

Surface Laptop 5 + 8GB RAM + 512GB: $1,400 (down from $1,500) at Best Buy

(down from $1,500) at Best Buy Surface Laptop 5 + 16GB RAM + 512 GB: $1,600 (down from $1,800) at Best Buy

(down from $1,800) at Best Buy Surface Laptop 5 + 32GB RAM + 1TB: $2,200 (down from $2,400) at Best Buy

Whichever configuration you end up buying, you'll certainly have a great laptop to use for years to come.