Despite the extra immersion VR titles offer, they’re still nowhere near as mainstream as their flatscreen counterparts. Sure, Half-Life: Alyx, Asgard’s Wrath, Lone Echo 2, Into The Radius, and a few other games offer enough content to go head-to-head with the best PC titles, but the VR market can feel somewhat limited, especially for hardcore virtual reality enthusiasts.

Thankfully, the PC gaming landscape is blessed with a talented modding community, with certain developers going above and beyond to implement 6DOF tracking and VR QoL mods into traditional games. So, here’s a list of some amazing flatscreen games you need to play modded in VR.

9 High On Life

And all in on VR

Close

Created by Justin Roiland, High On Life has the same satirical, cynical, and existential humor as Rick and Morty. Heck, it’s pretty much Rick and Morty: FPS Edition, except, you’re a bounty hunter on a mission to bring down an alien cartel… with an arsenal of talking guns.

While the flatscreen version of the game is pretty cool on its own, you’re in for a treat once you pair it with the 6DOF tracking offered by the UEVR mod (and you’ll see this mod crop up a few times on the list). I would have put the game higher if not for its divisive humor and the fact that certain guns can feel a bit clunky with the VR mod enabled.

8 Cyberpunk 2077

You’ll need a beefy PC to burn the city inside VR, samurai!