Key Takeaways The FlexiPi is a Raspberry Pi Pico that can bend without snapping like a regular Pi.

It functions like a regular RP2040 and comes with three beginner guides.

Grab it on Kickstarter for $20 at the "super early bird" tier before it expires.

Have you ever wished your Raspberry Pi board was floppier? If you do, I'd love to hear what project spurred you to think that way. In the meantime, you can check out this new crowd-sourcing project that claims to be the world's first flexible Raspberry Pi Pico, and you can snag one for cheap if you act fast.

The FlexiPi is a Raspberry Pi Pico that can bend to your will

The FlexiPi is essentially a Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 board, but its main draw is the flexible PCB that it's printed on. This extra give means it can take a bit more punishment without snapping like a regular Pi. Otherwise, it should act like a regular RP2040, so it should fit in neatly with your current projects without you needing to change your code.

It also comes with three books when you pick it up:

Beginners Guide for Raspberry Pi Pico – A simple, comprehensive intro.

Getting Started with MicroPython on Raspberry Pi Pico – Discover MicroPython’s simplicity and versatility.

Getting Started with Circuit Python on Raspberry Pi Pico – Step into the world of Circuit Python and its ease for fast prototyping.

If you'd like to get your own bendy, twisty Pi, you can head over to the Kickstarter page and make a pledge. The project has already smashed its goal, so you don't need to worry about it fizzling out. At the time of writing, you can still pledge at the "super early bird" tier which will net you everything we mentioned above for a cool $20. However, early bird tiers usually go away after a set amount of time, or if a certain number of people pledge at that tier. As such, be sure to hop on it quick if you want to take advantage of the deal.