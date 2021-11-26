FlexiSpot has big Black Friday deals on standing desks, desk bikes, and more
FlexiSpot is a company that makes standing desks and other office furniture, and we even got to review one of them a couple of months ago. Along with that, the company makes some exercise equipment, such as a bike that you can sit on while you work, so you still get some exercise in.
The standing desk that I reviewed was the Kana Pro Bamboo, and it’s pretty great. It was incredibly easy to assemble, and it changed the way that I work, given that I’ve never had a standing desk before. When I started standing while I work, I started finding that I had more energy throughout the day, and I was more productive.
Of course, you don’t have to stand through the whole day, something that seems to be a common question among those that haven’t used a standing desk before. You can adjust the height, and that model has pre-sets that you can use, so you can set the proper heights for when you’re sitting or standing. Then, you can just press a button to bring the desk to whatever height you’re aiming for.
Like most companies, FlexiSpot has a ton of Black Friday deals. Here’s what it’s offering in the way of standing desks:
- This desk has USB-A and USB-C charging ports, and ranges from 28.3 to 47.6 inches
- This desk has a bamboo desktop, can hold up to 275 pounds, and is between 23.6 and 49.2 inches
- This desk ranges between 29 and 48.6 inches.
- Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk Glass Top – $379.99 ($120 off)
- Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk Bamboo Texture Top – $379.99 ($120 off)
- Adjustable Standing Desk Pro Series – $299.99 ($100 off)
FlexiSpot also has an array of desk converters, which sit on top of a regular desk and turn it into a standing desk.
- ClassicRiser Standing Desk Converters M2B – 35” – $189.99 ($50 off)
- AlcoveRiser Standing Desk Converters M7- 32″ – $129.99 ($20 off)
- AlcoveRiser Standing Desk Converters M7B – 28″ – $89.99 ($20 off)
- AlcoveRiser Standing Desk Converters M7L- 42″ – $159.99 ($70 off)
Finally, the company has some exercise bikes that you can use while you’re at your desk.
- Deskcise Pro Desk Bike – $299.99 ($150 off)
- Sit2Go Fitness Chair – $249.99 ($150 off)
All of these deals are live now, and are set to run through Monday, November 29.