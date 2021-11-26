FlexiSpot has big Black Friday deals on standing desks, desk bikes, and more

FlexiSpot is a company that makes standing desks and other office furniture, and we even got to review one of them a couple of months ago. Along with that, the company makes some exercise equipment, such as a bike that you can sit on while you work, so you still get some exercise in.

The standing desk that I reviewed was the Kana Pro Bamboo, and it’s pretty great. It was incredibly easy to assemble, and it changed the way that I work, given that I’ve never had a standing desk before. When I started standing while I work, I started finding that I had more energy throughout the day, and I was more productive.

Of course, you don’t have to stand through the whole day, something that seems to be a common question among those that haven’t used a standing desk before. You can adjust the height, and that model has pre-sets that you can use, so you can set the proper heights for when you’re sitting or standing. Then, you can just press a button to bring the desk to whatever height you’re aiming for.

Like most companies, FlexiSpot has a ton of Black Friday deals. Here’s what it’s offering in the way of standing desks:

Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk This desk has a bamboo desktop, can hold up to 275 pounds, and is between 23.6 and 49.2 inches $459.99 at FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot also has an array of desk converters, which sit on top of a regular desk and turn it into a standing desk.

Finally, the company has some exercise bikes that you can use while you’re at your desk.

All of these deals are live now, and are set to run through Monday, November 29.