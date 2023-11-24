Standing desks have gained popularity recently, especially as more people begin working in remote or hybrid situations. There are plenty of standing desks on the market, but when these types of products come to mind, we typically think of function-over-form designs. At least in the beginning, standing desks didn't look all that great. However, the market has now grown to include a handful of options that are now both good-looking and useful.

I tested out the FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desks for a few weeks, and it was a game-changer for my remote work productivity. After a fairly simple assembly, it was easy to forget that the FlexiSpot E7 Pro was a standing desk at all. It is sturdy when positioned both low and high, and features a customizable tabletop with a very high build quality. I built the desk setup of my dreams with the E7 Pro at the center of it, and I'd recommend this option to anyone who wants the flexibility to sit and stand as needed without many compromises.

About this review: This review was written after a few weeks of testing a FlexiSpot E7 Pro desk provided by FlexiSpot. The company did not have any input in this review, and did not view its contents before publishing.

Motors are powerful and the desk is sturdy at all heights

Excellent cable management options Cons USB-A port on the controller should be USB-C

The assembly instructions could be clearer

Pricing and availability

The FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk starts at $600 for just the frame, and the cheapest configuration that includes a tabletop costs $680. It's available from FlexiSpot's website, and although the company has plenty of offerings on Amazon, the one I reviewed isn't there. You can customize the material of the desk frame, tabletop, and more to meet your preferences. The unit I reviewed featured a black metal frame, solid wood material, rubberwood finish, and a 48" by 24" tabletop size. This configuration retails for $860 at full price, but you can get it on sale for $590 at the time of publication.

Design

Extremely customizable, with a simple and industrial feel

Close

The design and customization options available for the E7 Pro are definitely part of what makes this desk appealing. You can change the tabletop's material, finish, and size to completely match your preferences. Going a step further, you can even choose to have the desk frame in a black or white finish. FlexiSpot also doesn't require you to order a tabletop if you already have one, so you can save a bit by supplying your own. However, I definitely recommend getting the whole package from FlexiSpot for the best experience.

The rubberwood tabletop is excellent, and I think it'll look great with either the black or white metal desk frame.

I chose to review the solid wood desk with a light-colored rubberwood finish and a black metal frame. This tabletop is excellent, and I think it'll look great with either the black or white metal desk frame. But I loved the contrast between the light-colored wood and the black desk assembly, and I wasn't disappointed when this showed up in person. If traditional wood materials aren't your style, you can also order this standing desk with a tabletop in FlexiSpot's ergo or gaming series. Both of these finishes have a more slick, plastic feel, and the latter finish has the properties of a great gaming mouse pad.

A big part of the FlexiSpot E7 Pro is the design of the desk's legs and feet. They're extremely slim for a standing desk as sturdy as this one, and it makes the tabletop feel like it's levitating. Another benefit of this is that you still have plenty of floor space, which is great for legroom, storing a computer, or hiding other small furniture. However, I've left this space completely empty, because it really adds to the minimalist look of the FlexiSpot E7 Pro. There is nothing on the tabletop surface, and nothing under it besides cable management trays. I prefer this over stock drawers or overhead hutches, because a basic desk allows you to make it your own and keep it simple.

Assembly

Fairly straightforward, but the instructions aren't much help

Close

The standing desk frame and tabletop come in two separate shipments, and you'll have to put them together once they both arrive. It's worth noting that the shipping boxes for both were a bit damaged when they arrived, but the packing material inside kept everything in perfect condition. I'll also mention that the box for the frame and motor is very heavy, so keep that in mind.

FlexiSpot clearly designed the E7 Pro standing desk to be pretty easy to assemble. There are just a handful of screws required to get everything setup, and you don't even need any power tools. The problem is that the instruction booklet included doesn't do a great job of explaining how it all goes together. It took me about 10 minutes to understand how the desk frame and tabletop are oriented, for example, but after that it was a breeze. Most of the screws required fit into pre-drilled holes, but there are a few that you'll have to start yourself. I wish all of them were pre-drilled — or at least that there were clear instructions that tell you when you need to start your own screw holes.

There are just a handful of screws required to get everything setup, and you don't even need any power tools.

There's a clever tool that features a screwdriver head and two allen keys included, but I used a ratcheting screwdriver to get a bit more torque. You can use power tools, but I'd advise against it since you'd be more likely to run into wood chipping.

Height adjustment

It's painless, powerful, and easy to use

The big perk of using a standing desk is the adjustable heights, and this is an area where the E7 Pro unsurprisingly excels. You can set the height between 25 inches and 50.6 inches, which should cover pretty much everyone's preferred height. There's also enough precision to set your preference down to the tenth-inch, and that's probably overkill, but it's a nice touch. The E7 Pro also has a memory function that can remember up to four saved presets, and it requires just two button presses to set up.

I can also confirm FlexiSpot's claim that the E7 Pro is extremely sturdy at all heights. I've tried standing desks that have too much flex or uneven lift before, and FlexiSpot is a big step above those options. The company says that it can handle up to 440 pounds of weight, which means it can handle pretty much all that a normal desk can. As for the utility of a standing desk, it's absolutely fantastic to be able to stand up for a half hour sporadically when you feel like stretching your legs.

There's also a USB-A port on the side of the controller, giving you quick access to power in a pinch. However, in 2023, a USB-C port would be far more useful.

Cable management

There's a lot of potential here

Now, I can't say that I've made much of the cable management tools included by FlexiSpot with the E7 Pro. But it's clear that FlexiSpot designed this desk with cable management in mind, which is good for those who want a cable-free setup. There are two main ways to keep cables neat in the E7 Pro standing desk: the magnetic cable cover and the cable tray.

It's clear that FlexiSpot designed this desk with cable management in mind, which is good for those who want a cable-free setup.

Close

The magnetic cover attaches to the main desk frame and works best to hide the wires for the standing desk itself. That includes the power cable, cables for each motor, and the cable for the main controller. There's also the metal cable tray, which is great for hiding wires related to your desk setup. Think a surge protector, extension cord, a power cable for an excellent gaming PC, and other things like that. It's big enough to comfortably store an entire power strip, and this means you can get your setup looking cable-free with a bit of work. Really, the only downside here is that there is no clever way to run cables down the legs of the desk, so at least one cable will most likely be visible.

Should you buy the FlexiSpot E7 Pro?

You should buy the FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk if:

You want a height-adjustable standing desk

You're willing to pay more for customization options

You want a minimalist look

You should NOT buy the FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk if:

You won't use height adjustment features often or at all

You'd rather have more inbuilt storage

You want an affordable desk

FlexiSpot's E7 Pro standing desk has given me pretty much everything I've wanted out of a work-from-home desk setup. It has quick and easy height adjustment for when you just want to move around a bit while continuing to be productive. It's also sturdy enough to handle real work, like building a great PC or working with heavy objects. And my favorite part of the desk is that it has a clean and minimalist design language that lets your individual desk setup shine, like the 24-inch iMac at the heart of mine.