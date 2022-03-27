FlexiSpot EG8 Standing Desk Review: A genuine home office improvement

I’ve been looking into standing desks for a long time now, and for a few reasons. They’re said to be better for you which was the main cause of my interest, as standing up is healthier than remaining seated for long periods of time. Not only that, there tend to be additional features, too. That’s why when I was given the opportunity, I jumped at the chance to review the FlexiSpot Comhar All-in-One EG8.

I’ve been using this desk for a little while now, and it has completely changed how I work. It’s a lot easier to remain active, moving around my apartment more rather than sitting idly and staring at a screen. If I’m trying to think of something I can just start walking around, and there are different heights I can adjust the desk to, as well.

Even better is that the FlexiSpot EG8 offers a pair of USB-A ports and a USB-C port, along with the ability to set four presets. I only have two presets saved, but there are some niche use cases I can think of that you may want to have additional presets for. As for the actual standing part, it can go up as high as roughly 120cm, or 47.6-inches. When you want to sit down, its lowest height is just under 72cm, or 28.3-inches.

Specification FlexiSpot Comhar All-in-One EG8 Standing Desk Dimensions ‎23.3 x 47.3 x 47.6 inches Weight 99lb (45kg) Weight Capacity 110lb (50kg) Materials Steel and tempered glass Maximum and minimum heights 28.3-inches to 47.6-inches (72cm to 120cm) Charging ports 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C Additional features Anti-collision, child lock Colors Black, White

About this review: FlexiSpot sent me the FlexiSpot Comhar All-in-One EG8 on the 12th of March, 2022. The company did not have any input into the content of this review.

Assembling the FlexiSpot EG8

The assembly of the FlexiSpot EG8 was pretty easy, though it definitely helps to have an electric screwdriver/drill around. The provided Allen Key in the box can be difficult to use thanks to the proximity of the screws to the legs of the desk, but aside from that, putting it together was simple. There were only four separate parts — two feet for the desk, the desk frame, and then the actual table top. It indeed is as simple as the three-step assembly image (taken from FlexiSpot’s website) makes it out to be.

When building the deck, you’ll need to make sure that the glass top of the desk is placed on top of a soft surface. It can scratch when placed on a hard surface like a wooden floor, so I would recommend either laying down some kind of cloth or putting it down on a carpet. The legs then attach to the bottom of the table, and the feet attach to the bottom of the legs. All of the screws can be done with the included Allen Key, and it took about half an hour to put together — maximum.

To be honest, the hard part of the setup was the weight of the desk. The desk arrived in two boxes, each weighing around 20-25kg. It’s a heavy desk and can be difficult to pick up and move around once it’s fully built, so be mindful of that. There’s a single power cable that also needs to be connected up that trails from underneath the desk, and there are a set of cable ties as well that come with the desk that can be used to stick to the underside.

FlexiSpot does sell some cable management solutions too, though there’s nothing stopping you from just taping to the underside as well so long as you’re aware that the desk moves. A nice touch that I noticed when setting up the desk as well is that the drawer underneath was taped shut so that it didn’t swing open when assembling the desk.

Using the FlexiSpot EG8

The FlexiSpot EG8, at first glance, looks just like a normal desk. Mine is completely black and doesn’t really stand out against the other furniture in my office space. The glass feels cold to touch and premium, and I haven’t noticed any scratches on it just yet. I always make sure to use a coaster when I have a glass or a coffee cup, though, and it’s worth keeping in mind that it’s also a major fingerprint magnet.

However, the desk itself is sturdy, and in games such as Counter-Strike that requires flicking a mouse around quickly, there’s no wobbling of note. Even when used at the maximum height, it’s fine and doesn’t wobble all that much. Even better is that my Blue Yeti microphone stand is also able to clip onto the side via the microphone arm, something I was worried about as the desk itself is quite thick. There’s room for both of my monitors too — one being 27-inch, and one being 24-inch — though it’s a bit of a tight squeeze overall as the desk itself comes in at 120cm across.

To be honest, my biggest complaint about this desk is the metal bar that goes along the bottom, as when sitting, my feet end up stuck against it, and my computer does, too. As well, if the power goes, I just can’t adjust the height of my desk. It’s not as if I’d really be using the desk if my power goes anyway (though I guess I could be using a laptop), but from what I was able to tell anyway, there’s no manual way to adjust the height.

Adjusting the height is easy when there is power though, as the control panel on the front allows for four different presets. Simply choose a height, hold down the number to save the preset, and then you can tap that at any stage in the future and your desk will raise or lower itself to your saved height. I wish that there was a way to raise or lower the desk to the top or the bottom without needing to set a preset though, as otherwise, you need to keep your finger pressed on the button the entire time. It takes a total of 19 seconds to move from the bottom to the top, which means it travels at roughly 2.5cm/s.

I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the charging ports

As well, I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the charging ports. I was worried that they might be low amperage output, but they’ll quick charge in both of the USB-A ports and from the USB-C port. I can quickly charge my Google Pixel 6 Pro and my iPhone 13 Pro, something that I didn’t expect would be the case. This greatly impressed me. I did notice though that when the desk is moving up or down, power to the USB ports is cut out.

I’m also very thankful for the drawer underneath, as it makes it way easier to keep my desk uncluttered. Phones that I’m testing, random receipts from my pockets, anything like that can be thrown into the drawer for later accessing, rather than taking up space on the desk. It looks a lot cleaner too which helps when trying to work, as it can be difficult to work with a messy desk.

As for the anti-collision system, it works quite well. I was able to test it simply by raising the desk and then trying to lower it onto my palm. Once it felt resistance from my hand it stopped moving entirely and moved back up a little bit, and it works when going upwards too. If it’s moving upward and hits an object, it will reverse course and go down roughly four centimeters. There’s also a child lock that you can use to lock the current height, though it’s just in the form of a button to the right of the ports. It’s not exactly rocket science to disable it, and I can’t help but think that a child pressing random buttons will probably figure that out.

Is the FlexiSpot EG8 worth your money?

Buy the FlexiSpot EG8 if:

You need to improve your work-from-home setup.

Want a height-adjustable standing desk to develop healthier working habits.

Want a strong sturdy desk built with premium materials.

Don’t buy the FlexiSpot EG8 if:

You don’t want to splurge. There are cheaper standing desks.

You’re scared of breaking glass or don’t like smudges on your desk all of the time from fingerprints.

You need to continuously power something from a charging port. The charging ports shut off when the desk is moving.

To be honest, the FlexiSpot EG8 isn’t as expensive as I expected a standing desk of this caliber would be. The glass top with the excellent charging ports and sturdy build would have had me expecting it to cost a lot more, especially as I had been researching what it would be like to purchase one before now. A lot of the ones that were available cost a little bit less but offered nowhere near the flexibility, the sturdiness, or the premium build quality of this particular standing desk. At $450/£450, it doesn’t qualify as cheap, but you certainly get what you pay for.

For example, prior to getting this standing desk for review, I was looking at picking up the KAIMENG standing desk for £220. It’s about half the price of the FlexiSpot EG8, but it’s also smaller, doesn’t go as high, and doesn’t have any charging ports. As well, it’s wood, not glass, and while it’s personal preference, I think that the glass looks a whole lot nicer than a typical wooden desk. There’s no drawer either, so while it’s half the price, you get a lot fewer features, too. If you want a wooden desk though, then be sure to check out our review of the FlexiSpot Kana.

All in all, if you’re looking to splash some cash on a work-from-home setup that’s comfortable to use for long periods of time and adjusts to whether you want to sit or stand, then the FlexiSpot EG8 is definitely worth considering. I’ve been extremely happy to use this desk over the last month, and being able to use it completely worry-free has been a godsend. My only worry is that scratches may appear on the glass in the future, but so far, so good, as none have.

This standing desk might be exactly what you need in your office, and it might even help you develop healthier habits, too. I know I have.