Key Takeaways The Flipper Zero is a versatile hacking tool that can emulate a keyboard, allowing for a wide range of potentially dangerous activities.

The Flipper Zero can run scripts that troll friends, steal info, change wallpapers, and access Wi-Fi passwords.

BadUSB attacks are hard to defend against, making the Flipper Zero a potentially risky but powerful tool in both good and bad scenarios.

The Flipper Zero is essentially a Swiss army knife of hacking, and that's great because it draws attention to how insecure some of the world around us can be. One feature that it's particularly lauded for is its ability to act as a BadUSB, where it can tell your computer that it's a keyboard. From there, it can simulate user inputs, and run anything that can be done with just a keyboard.

If you install a custom firmware on the Flipper Zero, you can even do it through Bluetooth, though you'd need to pair the Zero with your computer and make use of a Wi-Fi Devboard to add Bluetooth, too.

What BadUSB can do on the Flipper Zero

It's pretty crazy

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In the above video, you can see one of the demo applications that the Flipper Zero comes preloaded with. This application prints an introduction to the BadUSB application and explains how it works. You simply select the application on the Flipper Zero and plug it into a computer, and the computer will identify it as a keyboard and immediately start accepting input from it.

There are hundreds of pre-made scripts out there that you can run on the Flipper Zero that do all kinds of things, from trolling your friends to stealing information. I've seen a ton of BadUSB scripts that you can provide a Discord token with, and they'll be able to access the internet and use the Discord API to send information about that computer back to a private server that you're hosting.

A non-exhaustive list of some of the things I've seen you can do with the Flipper Zero and BadUSB is the following:

Changing a PC's wallpaper

Subscribing to a YouTube channel

Grabbing Wi-Fi passwords from a computer

Retrieving browser data from a computer

All of this is made possible thanks to the Flipper Zero emulating a keyboard, meaning it can do everything on your computer that a keyboard normally would. Most notably, that means keystroke inputs, and it can type much faster than a normal human can, too. There's a lot of fun you can have with it, but it's also quite a dangerous tool in the wrong hands.

To protect against BadUSB attacks, there isn't a whole lot you can actually do. Aside from verifying all USBs plugged into a computer or restricting input devices based on typing speed, there's not much you can really do about it. That's why they're such scary attacks, but you can also use BadUSB for good. For example, you can use it to set up a PC quickly by pulling in a ton of applications at once, or to run a bunch of commands that you need on your computer.

There's a ton of good to use BadUSB for, but like any tool, it has a lot of bad as well. Use it wisely, but play around with it and see what you can do!