Key Takeaways The Flipper Zero isn't a unique threat - similar tools have existed before, it just combines their capabilities into one device.

It's more about how you use the Flipper Zero - strong security measures can prevent exploitation of vulnerabilities.

The Flipper Zero has a low barrier to entry for hacking, but its capabilities can also be used for other non-hacking purposes.

If you've seen the viral videos of Flipper Zero devices being used to hack into different places and gain access to things that the user shouldn't, you would understandably be pretty spooked. But what if I told you that this isn't something unique to the Flipper Zero, and tools that are capable of all of that have existed for quite a while already?

The Flipper Zero puts all of that capability into one device, but in itself is nothing novel. Sub GHz spoofers, NFC tag replicators, RFID fuzzers, and more have all existed in the past through other mediums, and the Flipper Zero simply puts it all in one place. It's not a tool that you should be scared of, but it is a tool that points out just how flawed our security all around us can be.

The Flipper Zero isn't the problem

Like any tool, it's how you use it

The unique thing about the Flipper Zero is not its capabilities, but the fact that it combines the capabilities of multiple tools into one body. Everything out there already exists, and the thing is that its capabilities have also been masively overstated by people who aren't properly familiar with it. For example, Flipper has been accused of enabling car thefts with the Flipper Zero, despite the fact that because of modern security systems and rolling codes, that isn't really possible to do.

However, the Flipper Zero can be used in a way that makes it more accessible to anyone to do things they shouldn't supposed to. I can use it to break into a Wi-Fi network with ease, but that's not a problem of the Flipper Zero, that's a problem of lax security. In the same way, RFID fuzzing is something that can be protected against by better authoirzation confirmation and stronger encryption.

In other words, this device is a pen tester's dream, but it's not something that provides a gateway to a world of hacking that only the select few can get into. If you have a strong enough Wi-Fi password for example, it won't be what enables an attacker to get into your internet. Likewise, with strong security in your RFID system, it also won't gain you access to places that it shouldn't. The Flipper Zero isn't the problem, the problem is the weaker security than it can exploit with relative ease.

With such a small, inexpensive device, things shouldn't be this easy

It's a ridiculously low barrier to entry

There's such a low barrier to entry, it shouldn't be this easy to break into things in a way that the Flipper Zero allows. For a sub-$200 device, it can do so much that you wouldn't expect. That's not a fault of the Flipper, but it does highlight how much we rely on things that are inherently insecure. IoT devices in particular are vulnerable to all sorts of attacks that the Flipper Zero can't even exploit, but there's a ton more than it can do.

However, the Flipper Zero also has uses for things that are totally unrelated to hacking. It can help you copy your NFC tags for later usage, or can even emulate an NFC tag itself so that you can scan it on the device. A good example of that is with Amiibos, though that's technicaly piracy and not something that we condone. It has a lot of uses, and it'd be a shame for it to be banned because of misconceptions of what it is and isn't capable of.

Regardless, it's a great tool, and one that I've loved using. It's taught me a lot about networks, security, and communication protocols, and I'm sure it will continue to teach me more as time goes on. If you want one of these, I recommend picking it up sooner rather than later.