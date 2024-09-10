The Flipper Zero has been around for a few years now, releasing in August 2020. While it's since made waves globally, an announced successor mysteriously disappeared and hasn't been heard about since. The Flipper team has still been actively supporting the Flipper One this entire time, and now the device's big 1.0 update is finally here. And it is big.

Note that some of these features have already arrived for the Flipper Zero, but these are the completed versions of those features. For example, on dynamic app loading, the Flipper team told me the following when I asked how it differs from the already-existing dynamic app loading system.

Initially, every new fix for Flipper Zero required a complete firmware update. Now, all features, including dynamic application loading, are integrated into this release, allowing the team to overcome the system flash memory limit and providing users with the latest version for their explorations. The 1.0 release brings together features that have been integrated for the last 3 years.

A new scripting engine and dynamic app loading

A way to get around limited storage space

As the team at Flipper puts it, "At some point, we could no longer add new features to our Flipper Zero firmware" because of the limited storage space. Every new feature or fix required a full firmware update, as apps were built into the system. Now, they're packaged as Flipper Application Packages, or FAPs, and can be loaded directly from the microSD card. A new firmware component named "app loader" handles loading and launching these files, so new features can be added without needing new flash memory.

This feature has been available for quite a while now, but the Flipper team has highlighted it as one of the headlining features of the 1.0 update. Along with that, you can install apps from the App Catalog using your PC or your smartphone in the Flipper app, just by connecting to your Flipper with Bluetooth. With Bluetooth too, the Flipper team is saying that Bluetooth Low Energy connections have been optimized to increase transfer speed by as much as two times. Results may vary, though a combination of faster transfer speeds and better compression will also mean that firmware updates are faster.

On top of that, you can now run JavaScript on the Flipper Zero, which makes development much easier. You don't need to set up a development environment or learn the Flipper Zero firmware SDK, as you can just write the code and transfer it to your Flipper. No compilation required, and it uses less than 50k of flash space and only 2k of RAM thanks to being based on mJS, a JavaScript engine built for microcontrollers.

Related How to install custom firmware on the Flipper Zero A custom firmware is something that you should install on your Flipper Zero, and here's how to do it.

A complete NFC rewrite

A long time coming

One of the biggest complaints surrounding the Flipper Zero has been around its NFC support. While it worked, it was poorly optimized and lacked some crucial features. Now, the Flipper team says that it's completely rewritten from scratch, making it significantly faster and supporting new NFC protocols, too.

FreeRTOS friendly : The previous library had to poll to get NFC events from the system, whereas the new library uses an event-driven approach.

: The previous library had to poll to get NFC events from the system, whereas the new library uses an event-driven approach. Better architecture : The new library for protocols has been restructured and divided into layers so that it can be modified with ease.

: The new library for protocols has been restructured and divided into layers so that it can be modified with ease. Dynamic parsing : Card parsing was initially part of the NFC app, and all of the parsers were loaded into RAM. This led to multiple constraints, but parsers are now Flipper App Library (FAL) files that can be loaded as they're needed.

: Card parsing was initially part of the NFC app, and all of the parsers were loaded into RAM. This led to multiple constraints, but parsers are now Flipper App Library (FAL) files that can be loaded as they're needed. New NFC protocols: Support for ICODE SLIX and FeliCa Lite-S cards has now been added.

On top of that, you'll be able to edit your MiFare Classic NFC dumps from the Flipper mobile app. You can edit data of sectors, keys, and access bits.

Related 6 of the best starter SBCs for your DIY projects Want to get into the world of SBCs but aren't sure where to start? Here are six of our top recommendations

Sub 6GHz and other improvements

External modules, walkie-talkies, and more

In the Flipper Zero 1.0 update, the Sub-GHz app now supports decoding 89 different radio protocols. These protocols allow the Flipper to interact with a wide range of devices, and a full list of supported protocols can be found in the Flipper Docs.

The update also introduces support for external Sub-GHz hardware modules. By connecting a module with a CC1101 chip, users can opt for a more sensitive external antenna over the built-in one. This is useful for improving signal reception, and switching between the built-in and external antennas can be done directly in the Sub-GHz app.

A completely new feature for the Flipper Zero allows it to listen to voice communications through analog walkie-talkies. While the sound quality through the Flipper's piezo speaker isn't ideal, speaking loudly into the walkie-talkie results in audible voice transmission, providing basic functionality.

In addition, the update includes a new file format, BinRAW, for storing and sharing radio signals. BinRAW is more efficient than the previous RAW format, as it records only the essential parts of repetitive signals and removes noise, which reduces the file size and speeds up data transfer.

Finally, there are new universal infra-red remotes for controlling TVs, ACs, audio systems, and projectors, and there's even support for an external infra-red module to increase the range of the transmitter.

Related What happened to the Flipper One? There was supposed to be a Flipper One, but it doesn't seem to exist anymore.

You can install it with your PC or your phone

The Flipper Zero 1.0 update is here, and you can install it right away with the Flipper Mobile app or qFlipper on PC. Once installed, you'll benefit from all of the new features and improvements outlined here. Also included in the update is a standby battery life improvement, with battery life lasting up to a month on standby. Previously, battery life would last a week on standby.

You can read more on how to download the update here.