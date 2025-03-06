In the ’90s, I read gaming magazines constantly. They were my window into the gaming world, keeping me up to date on new releases, hidden secrets, and gaming culture as a whole. But by the early 2000s, I drifted away from gaming, spending most of my free time playing music, touring, and making art. It wasn’t until COVID hit that I got back into it. My partner introduced me to Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and from there, I started exploring retro games I had missed.

Lately, I’ve been writing a lot about the things I geeked out over back in the day, as well as new discoveries I’ve made while diving into gaming history. While researching the strange story of the Game Wizard for SNES, I started flipping through old gaming magazines, searching for ads, reviews, and coverage from the time. What began as simple fact-checking turned into something bigger—I realized just how much these magazines had shaped my experience with games.

As I scrolled through digital archives, I kept running into things I hadn’t thought about in decades: reader-submitted fan art drawn on envelopes, in-depth walkthroughs with hand-drawn maps, and entire pages dedicated to answering players’ questions. These magazines weren’t just news sources; they were communities. Growing up in a small town without many other gamers, they were often my only way of discovering new games and consoles. Reading them again wasn’t a revelation so much as a flood of memories.

The death of Gamer Informer

Game Informer’s unexpected longevity