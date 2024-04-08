Key Takeaways Don't underestimate the importance of thermal paste when building a PC - Clock Work Tea Party's scented paste can keep your hardware cool.

Clock Work Tea Party's flower-scented thermal paste offers good features like high thermal conductivity and durability for optimal performance.

The Japanese company's new thermal paste, releasing in April 2024, not only smells like osmanthus flowers but also meets ROHs standards.

PC building takes a lot of primo parts. You want a good PSU to keep things ticking over, a solid motherboard to house everything, and top-quality CPUs, GPUs, and sticks of RAM so everything runs smoothly. However, people sometimes skimp out on the thermal paste, because it doesn't really do anything cool and you can't even buy it in RGB. However, one Japanese company wants to change that with a new entry in their range of scented thermal pastes, and this one is bound to make your next build smell like Spring.

Clock Work Tea Party is releasing a flower-scented thermal paste

Image Credit: Clock Work Tea Party

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the Japanese company Clock Work Tea Party is releasing a new thermal paste that smells like osmanthus flowers. This isn't their first rodeo; they've produced several thermal pastes already, including some scented ones such as a strawberry paste. Their newest entry will be released on April 12th, 2024, and it will have a limited edition release window that comes with a resin card. Afterward, Clock Work Tea Party plans to sell the regular edition of the paste at a later date.

Fortunately, the paste is more than just a good scent, as it sports some good features to keep your hardware cool. Here are the specifications for this flowery paste: