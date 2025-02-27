As you can tell by the fact that I authored this article, I'm a writer. Writing is what pays my bills, so I do it for eight hours a day, five days a week. Sometimes more if I empty my wallet on a cool new piece of tech. I generally use a markdown editor to write my articles as it makes it easy to copy and paste the article onto a content management service. This way, I can retain the format of the article without making any major edits. As you can tell by this, my workflow is quite simple. Conduct research about a topic I'm writing on, write about it, paste it onto the website's CMS, and publish it. Despite this, I generally end up with piled-up work by the end of the week. You'll often find me working long hours on Friday to cover up for lost time during the rest of the week -- all thanks to my procrastinating self.

There are a few ways to tackle this issue - some effective, others not so much. You can use productivity timers to keep yourself on track or download distraction-free writing apps to ensure you don't click away and doom scroll on pages that don't matter. But, of course, these aren't foolproof. This is exactly why the developers of Flowstate -- a writing app -- decided to take things into their own hands. The latest writing app on the App Store actually forces you to write by threatening to delete whatever you have written so far - if you stop writing. It's definitely a stretch but it seems like Flowstate is actually onto something with the concept. Here's an overview of the app.

Keeps you on your toes fingers

Flowstate's biggest moat is that it pushes you to get work done by scaring you. The way it works is that you pick a writing session that spans 5, 15, or 30 minutes. The session begins as soon as you hit your first keystroke. You're then constantly under Flowstate's scrutiny. If you stop typing for more than five seconds, the app deletes all the content you've written thus far. That's definitely not what you want as a writer, so you hold yourself accountable and complete the session without switching to a different app and wasting time. Quite a harsh way to keep distractions at bay, if I may.

Flowstate will save your progress only if you manage to get past the painfully low five-second mark for the stipulated duration. Otherwise, there's no Save button or keyboard shortcut to save your progress mid-way. It's like someone's holding you at gunpoint and asking you to write -- except the consequences aren't as dire -- but still scary enough to keep you going.

To be honest, I like the idea. I often get distracted by notifications popping up on my phone or a new YouTube video uploaded by my favorite creator. That results in a considerable amount of time lost throughout the day. A solution like Flowstate ensures I don't reach out for my phone mid-way through writing as it would mean losing all my progress. It would also keep me away from glancing at my Twitter/X timeline occasionally - another exercise that keeps me from completing my assignments on time.

It's like someone's holding you at gunpoint and asking you to write -- except the consequences aren't as dire -- but still scary enough to keep you going.

I wish there was more control

While the idea sounds good in theory, five seconds before all your progress is lost is dreadfully low. I primarily write features, editorials, and experience-based articles that involve creativity and sharing my thoughts and opinions with readers. Writing such articles requires me to form engaging sentences that can perfectly sum up my experience with a certain device or software. It's next to impossible to instantly come up with one such sentence in a span of five seconds -- let alone multiple paragraphs throughout the article.

So, I would have to resort to circumventing the five-second duration by tapping random keys on the keyboard until I gather my thoughts together. However, this would mean I'm distracted while thinking because I'm simultaneously jamming my fingers on my keyboard. After all, I don't want to lose my progress. This makes it quite counter-intuitive for me.

Instead, Flowstate should have provided users with an option to set a custom duration between keystrokes. Something like 30 seconds made more sense since it offers enough time to gather one's thoughts while also not allowing them to switch to a different app for too long.

Clean and minimalistic UI

Flowstate's design is similar to pretty much any other distraction-free writing app. It literally has no extra options, buttons, or menus other than what's necessary. The background is plain black with white text over it. You can pick from a few different fonts, and that's about all the customization you can do. You can download the app on iOS and macOS exclusively, and all your documents sync across your devices.

A dangerous way to boost productivity

If you like living on the edge and need a desperate boost in productivity while writing, Flowstate is an excellent solution. It keeps you accountable and ensures you complete your quota of work for the chosen duration. While I am tempted to switch to it to write my articles, I'll wait for the developers to roll out an update to increase the duration between keystrokes. Allow users to pick from a range based on what they're writing, and you can have my $5.