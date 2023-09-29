The new Spectre Fold marks HP's entry into the world of foldable laptops, where it joins the likes of the Lenovo X1 Fold and the Asus ZenBook 17 OLED. This space is still relatively new and somewhat of an uncharted territory, especially because there aren't too many foldable laptops out in the wild right now. This is in direct contrast to the foldable phone industry, which has more options like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold.

However, despite the foldable phone space's relative maturity, the nascent foldable laptop category is more promising and has more potential to grow. I've also just enjoyed using foldable laptops more. I've spent time using the X1 Fold and the ZenBook 17 OLED, and I can see myself buying a foldable laptop before splurging on a foldable phone.

1 More practical to use

The main benefit of foldables is that they offer a large screen in a compact form factor. All foldables — be it a laptop like the ZenBook 17 OLED or a phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — have a display that folds in half to become smaller and easier to carry around. But the idea of folding up a 16-inch or a 17-inch display is more compelling than, say, turning the Galaxy Z Flip 5 into a more pocketable device, which often forces you to unfold if you want to run full-sized apps. Book-style foldable phones like the Pixel Fold are a bit better in this regard, but the overall screen real estate is still pretty limited.

Meanwhile, foldable laptops are more versatile when folded and offer more form factors. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, as an example, essentially has a 4:3 17-inch canvas that folds from the middle to become a 13-inch(ish) notebook with a 3:2 display. You can either prop the display at a 90-degree angle and snap the keyboard onto the bottom half to use it like a mini laptop, unfold the entire thing, knock out the kickstand, and place it on a desk to use with the Bluetooth keyboard on a hard surface; or fold it into the shape of a regular laptop and use the top half as a primary screen and the bottom as a secondary one.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED can also be folded down the middle to be held like a book if that's your thing, or you can simply close it up and throw the keyboard on to carry it around like a folio. That's just one example, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and the HP Spectre Fold also perform similarly and offer the same level of versatility.

Foldable phones aren't nearly as useful. Yes, most of them have a fully functional outer screen along with a larger inner one, but the overall size only allows you to do so much. A 17-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio can be used for work or media consumption. Then, simply fold it into its smaller form for lighter workloads or for carrying it around. That's just more practical and useful compared to a foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which I am really only compelled to unfold to watch videos or for occasional writing/typing.

2 Less of a hassle to carry around

Foldable laptops are indeed bulkier than foldable phones, but the fact that I mostly carry them in a backpack makes it a non-issue. Of course, there's nothing stopping me from carrying the phone in my backpack, but that's not practical, considering how much of a hassle it would be to reach into your backpack for the phone every other minute.

I also wouldn't have to be as cautious with a laptop. First of all, it's not always with me. My PC is either resting on a desk somewhere or safely tucked in my backpack. A phone, on the other hand, goes everywhere you do, meaning there are more chances of accidentally dropping or breaking the foldable screen.

Second, I'd rather carry a regular smartphone and keep the more delicate foldable phone somewhere safe. Of course, a regular smartphone with a non-folding display is also prone to breaking, but they're at least more durable thanks to Gorilla Glass panels on the display, which is more resistant to scratches and cracks. Meanwhile, foldable phones typically use ultra-thin glass or plastic to protect the inner folding screen. You also don't have to worry about the hinge with a regular phone, which also means you don't have to compromise on IP ratings.

There's also something to be said about the longevity of these hinges and the folding mechanism itself. I had to replace my Galaxy Z Flip 3 after just three months due to a faulty hinge that would automatically turn off the device while folding or unfolding. It's not likely to affect everyone, especially with the newer hinges on the latest foldables, but you can simply avoid these issues with a regular phone.

3 Software differences play a big role

It probably comes down to personal preference, but I find Android 12L very limiting on larger screens. The overall Android software experience on foldable phones remains painfully unoptimized. Google has added plenty of features that allow you to get more things done on a foldable phone, but a huge number of apps are still unoptimized for the foldable form factor. Brands like Samsung and Xiaomi have enabled a system-wide scaling setting to ensure apps show up properly on their folding phones, but they're only temporary solutions for a bigger problem.

In comparison, the Windows 11 operating system works well on foldable laptop since it's no different than the version you use on a regular laptop. It's also better suited for advanced users who seek multitasking and other features. Windows can also detect when you've folded the laptop to disable a part of the screen to let you use the keyboard. There were some minor hiccups and the usual learning curve to get through, but the overall experience never felt too awkward.

Foldable laptops are still a long way from home

As much as I'd like the idea of owning a foldable laptop, I do see a few challenges that will keep them from breaking into the mainstream. One of the biggest issues is the price. Both ZenBook 17 OLED and the newly launched HP Spectre Fold will cost you a pretty penny — up to a staggering $5,000. That's a significant price to pay for any tech product, let alone a laptop. Not to mention, these laptops are inherently less durable, and they could be difficult to repair, too.

A lot of the same price, design, and durability concerns that we originally had for the first set of foldable phones are now looming over these laptops, too, but I'm optimistic about the category as a whole, and I can't wait to see the kind of foldable notebooks we get in the future and whether they'll rise up to bring more competition to the already excellent laptop space.