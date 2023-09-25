Foldable phones are well and truly established in the smartphone market. They may still be aimed at those with deeper pockets (especially in Western markets), but they have come into their own in terms of quality, and it's easy for many people to justify buying one. But with foldable displays also showing up on PCs, it's incredibly jarring to see the terrible state of the foldable PC market in comparison, and how little progress there's been in recent years.

Don't get me wrong — just a year ago, I was jazzed about the potential for foldable PCs, with Lenovo announcing the second-generation ThinkPad X1 Fold and Asus also entering the ring with the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. So what happened?

The market has stalled

To answer my own question: Nothing. Foldable PCs have essentially been in limbo over the past year. This time last year, the ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 had just been announced, and yet here we are, with no sign of it actually launching anytime soon. Lenovo's product page still exists and it still says "Coming in 2023."

Asus actually announced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in January 2022, and it did become available at one point from some retailers — we even got to review it — but that also doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Retailers that do have listings have the laptop marked as currently unavailable and barely any reviews exist, suggesting there aren't a lot of people who managed to buy one.

Both of these laptops have 12th-generation processors, which by now, feels absolutely ridiculous considering Intel just recently revealed the architecture that will power its 14th-generation processors coming in a few months.

Prices are insane

Foldable PCs are pretty expensive, and that makes sense to an extent. Foldable phones are also more expensive than non-foldable equivalents. But over in the PC space, things are just ridiculous. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was already ridiculed for its exorbitant price tag of $3,500, which was well over double what you'd pay for an equivalent laptop in terms of specs, but with a clamshell form factor. But if you thought that wasn't bad enough, it gets worse.

HP just recently announced the Spectre Fold, and it's so much worse. This PC has nearly identical specs to that of Asus' foldable laptop, right down to the 12th-generation processor. Keep in mind that this device was announced in September 2023, over half a year since 13th-generation processors started appearing in laptops.

And the price? $5,000. You read that right, $5,000 for a laptop with last year's specs, and weak ones at that. We're looking at a laptop with 9W processors, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. As I'm writing this, I can find an HP Envy 17 laptop for $970 with a newer 45W processor and similar RAM and storage, which means you're paying over five times more for the privilege of a folding screen. It has a worse display, but I can upgrade to a 4K OLED panel and the cost comes out to $1,180, so that's still less than a quarter of the price of the foldable PC.

A markup for foldable devices isn't surprising, but even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is only $1,000 more than the Galaxy S23, or about 2.25 times as much as Samsung's standard flagship. I get that finding an audience for foldable PCs may be a challenge, but these insane prices will do nothing to make these products more popular.

Foldable PCs should be exciting

This is all very unfortunate because I do believe that the foldable PC market has potential. Just like foldable phones, having a smaller laptop that's easy to carry but that can provide a large canvas when you want it is fantastic. If you're traveling, you can use the screen folded and fit the laptop onto an airplane tray or on your lap, but once you get home, you can unfold the screen and have a large 17-inch screen to work or watch videos on.

I would go as far as to say that foldable PCs could be more exciting than foldable phones. I don't find myself trying to multitask on my phone that often, but having that flexibility on a laptop would certainly be great. And companies have found multiple ways to make these devices useful. HP's Spectre Fold has a new mode that lets you have the keyboard cover only part of the bottom screen when folded, and that's pretty cool; it could make typing more comfortable while giving you a bit more screen real estate.

The current state of affairs doesn't give me much hope for the future, though. We don't know the price of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 — assuming it will ever be launched — but I can't imagine it would be significantly cheaper than HP's offering, which means we may have to wait a good while longer before foldable PCs offer any semblance of value for money. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for that to change.