Google’s foldable Pixel phone might not have the Pixel 6’s camera upgrades

Google just released the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but rumors have been circulating about a possible Google-made foldable phone. The reports claiming Google’s folding phone could arrive this year don’t seem to be true at this point, but we are hearing more details about the device seemingly every week; a new report claims that the folding Pixel phone won’t have the Pixel 6’s fantastic camera upgrades.

9to5Google is reporting that the latest release of the Google Camera app contains code related to “Pipit,” the internal name for the unreleased folding phone. The code reveals that the folding phone will use the same 12.2-megapixel IMX363 sensor found in the Pixel 3, 4, and 5, presumably for the main camera. In contrast, the Pixel 6 uses a larger Samsung GN1 50MP sensor, as we mentioned in our Pixel 6 Pro review.

Google Camera’s codebase also reveals the folding phone will have a 12MP ultrawide camera with the same IMX386 sensor, as well as two 8MP front-facing cameras (probably one on the front display, one on the inner display) using a IMX355 sensor. That sounds similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has a 12MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP camera on the outer display, and a 4MP under-display camera on the inner display. Hover, the Z Fold 3 also has an additional 12MP telephoto lens on the back, while the foldable Pixel (given the information available right now) does not.

It’s a shame that the foldable Pixel seemingly won’t have the incredible camera quality of the Pixel 6, unless Google opts for a last-minute hardware change, but it’s understandable. Samsung’s Z Fold and Z Flip phones don’t have the company’s best smartphone cameras either, since a thin profile is a priority, and that limits the size of the camera sensors.

Previous rumors about the foldable Pixel claim it has been in development for “over two years” and that it will have an ultra thin glass layer. There are also reports that Google is already working on a second-generation model, as work on the first model wraps up.