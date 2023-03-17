If you’re a big fan of Pokémon Go, then you no doubt know how much of a pain it can be to try and walk around to hatch every egg. Or worse, you may find yourself stuck at home or unable to go out during a big event.

There’s nothing worse than missing out, especially when you don’t have to. Luckily, with apps like Foneazy MockGo, you can play games like Pokémon Go without ever getting off the couch. Here’s how.

What is Foneazy MockGo?

Foneazy MockGo is an app that lets you spoof your GPS to anywhere in the world. It works with any iOS version, including iOS 16, and best of all, you don’t even have to jailbreak your phone to get it to work.

If you want to play a game such as Pokémon Go without moving, then moving your GPS location to somewhere else is an easy way to do so. Foneazy MockGo doesn’t limit you to just games, however. You can also use this GPS spoofing program for a variety of other purposes, such as expanding your matching range on dating apps like Tinder or Bumble, or even something as simple as pranking your friends on Snap Maps.

It’s important to note that GPS spoofing isn’t entirely without risk. Foneazy MockGo is difficult for programs to notice thanks to its realistic simulation of movement, but potential bans are ultimately the user’s responsibility, and learning how to use the program first is a must.

How does it work?

It should be no surprise that Foneazy MockGo is one of the best ways to fake GPS for Pokémon Go on iPhone and learning how to use it is surprisingly easy.

First, connect your iPhone to your computer. On iOS 16, you’ll want to make sure that Developer Mode is enabled first. Follow the steps in the image below to enable it.

Source: Foneazy MockGo

From there, all you need to do is launch Foneazy MockGo with your iOS device connected. Then, you're ready to go. Easy, right?

You’ll see the Foneazy MockGo interface at this point, which will let you enter an address, choose your movement mode, adjust your moving speed, and more.

There are a lot of options here, but it’s not particularly complicated or confusing to figure out just by clicking your way through it. Once you play around a little bit, you’ll get a grasp on it pretty quickly, and be having no problems at all in no time.

What makes Foneazy MockGo unique?

There are plenty of other GPS spoofing methods out there, but Foneazy MockGo is unique among them for a couple of reasons. Going beyond the ease of use and the fact that Foneazy MockGo works without jailbreaking on iOS 16, Foneazy MockGo comes with some features you’ll struggle to find elsewhere.

For one, you can create routes between two points on the map, which Foneazy MockGo will follow using real roads. You can expand this to multiple destinations without trouble, which means no more teleporting around unnaturally.

On top of this, Foneazy MockGo lets you pick the speed at which you move across the map using an easy slider. You can even toggle a realistic mode that will enable an automatic variance to your movement so that your walking doesn’t appear suspicious.

This is helpful when trying to do a repetitive task, such as hatching eggs or working your way through a series of PokéStops, Foneazy MockGo helps you simulate a route to take so that you can simply leave the program running and focus on more important things.

Source: Foneazy MockGo

If you want to take this to the next level, you can import the route that you want to take as a GPX file so that it’s always the same. You can even customize the cycle times of your planned spots if you so wish.

There’s even more you can do with Foneazy MockGo, such as simultaneously changing the location of multiple devices (up to five) and manually controlling your movement using the joystick, so there’s plenty here to love.

How you can save

Foneazy MockGo is entirely free to use, but it’s worth noting that you'll only be able to access some of the features. For instance, you’ll only be able to teleport three times with your trial version, and you won’t be able to import GPX files or access historical records of your movements. You’ll also experience ads, which are removed from the pro version.

Fortunately, Foneazy MockGo is currently running a promotion for 20% off of its listed price. Regardless of if you choose to sign up for the one-month plan or the lifetime purchase, you can enter the coupon DHTTE3 to receive this benefit.

Don’t miss out on Pokémon Go

As you can see, spoofing your GPS location may sound complicated, but it’s actually really simple. You don’t need to do anything complicated like jailbreak your phone, and Foneazy MockGo works with any iOS device, no matter what version it’s running.

So whether you’re looking to get more out of your games like Pokémon Go, or you’re just looking to mess around and see what you can get up to with your GPS set to another city or country, Foneazy MockGo lets you do just that without any hassle.