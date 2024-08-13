Football Manager. For almost three decades, you've seen such a beloved series of games for millions. I recall the late 1990s when my father would pour countless hours into his unbeatable West Ham squad in Championship Manager 97/98 and I loved witnessing every second. How you could quickly glance at player statistics, race through matches in less than a minute, and control every aspect of the team was impressive. It was a good foundation for Sports Interactive to improve upon and boy have they worked on some changes.

If you were to fire up Football Manager 2024, the most recent entry ahead of the series ahead of Football Manager 2025, it would feel like a completely different game but with a similar experience and style for displaying attributes and match commentary. Football Manager has never been better regarding features and in-depth player management, but it's not perfect. I recently picked up Football Manager 2022 again after putting in just two hours back when it was bought to see why I didn't play it much and how different Football Manager 2025 is set to be.

I'm not a serial FM player

I have a love/hate relationship with Football Manager. I find it easy to pick the game up and leave it for a year or so. It depends on which team I'm managing and how they're performing, if I'm being handed a league, or if I'm struggling to meet board expectations. I don't typically enjoy using top teams and usually find some degree of success in the lower leagues, especially in England. Establishing your team with new talent, storming up leagues, and expanding the fanbase is satisfying.

Football Manager is a lot like FIFA where the annual release can stunt development with each release not packing a considerable feature-rich punch. Sure, there are updated transfers, squads, and league standings, but comparing some Football Manager games is almost impossible as they can sometimes be almost identical. That's why I take the stance many do and purchase an FM game now and then, depending on the release, how old my most recent copy is, and whether I desire to start yet another season.

With FM 25 just around the corner and promising such a colossal change with the new game engine and UI improvements alone, I'm once again excited for the future of the series. I'm also stoked to start a new team and currently spend some downtime brushing up my skills in FM 22 as Hungerford in Vanarama National South. I've even got a team in mind and will start considering some pre-game preparations to get up and running. I don't expect my purchasing habit to change with FM, but this upcoming release is the first one I'm looking forward to in years.

I'm looking forward to less bloat

Sports Interactive’s Miles Jacobson stated in a development blog that "FM25 is the starting point for the studio’s next 20 years." The development team is shaking things up with an entirely new game engine. Every FM game has been based on an in-house engine, which is great for customizing it to specific needs and requirements, but it involves a lot of man-hours to keep it fresh, updated, and bug-free. FM25 on Unity will be the first Football Manager Sports Interactive developed on a third-party engine. It also makes it easier for the company to hire new talent and have them quickly work on the game.

Unlike many of the annual releases from Sports Interactive, FM25 has been a long-term project that was kicked off years ago. It makes sense. Sports Interactive wouldn't meet a 12-month release window after FM24 with a full engine switch and other major changes. Doing much of the work in advance adequately prepares the team and the game to be developed on Unity before release. Because of the new foundation, Sports Interactive has cut much of the unnecessary bloat from Football Manager to pave the way for a streamlined experience.

Cutting FM content has been carried out using analytics from players and feedback from the wider community. Some features have been cut because they aren't used by most of the player base or they aren't deemed worthy of inclusion within FM25. Sports Interactive has stated that some of these cut features will be re-added to the series once considerable development time has been spent on bringing them up to standard. Some of these features include challenge mode, fantasy draft, and touchline shouts.

I've never been a fan of touchline shouts and agree with Jacobson that it's not clear how they work. They wouldn't activate until play had stopped, you never knew how long a shout was active, and how much of an impact it had on the game. It's a good system since we'd all love to yell at players, especially when we're 0-6 down in a cup final, but the feature did need some serious work. Social media has also been toned down, though this is something I enjoyed with FM22 where you could get a sense of how fans react to managerial decisions.

One area that has been iterated on but needs a full revamp is the UI. Football Manager is an in-depth game that can be incredibly daunting to series newcomers. It's a giant interactive spreadsheet and there are certainly ways Sports Interactive could improve how all the data is presented. That's what is in the works for FM25 with years of research and development to lay the foundations of a new tile and card-based UX. A tile is a panel of information and a card is simply a larger element with much more data. The inbox will be replaced by a portal, which makes sense in an age of instant messaging instead of email.

If you cannot wait to get into Football Manager and want to start playing, I recommend holding off for the next entry as it's a matter of months away, but it also depends on which game(s) you already own. The precise release date will be shared in September. If you're on 2020 or earlier, 2024 could be considered a good enough upgrade to tie you over for a season or two until the next big release. I've tended to skip a few games in the series between purchases to ensure the next game I buy will be a considerable change from the installment I've played for hours.