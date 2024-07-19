Key Takeaways Mesh networks offer better roaming and consistency for Wi-Fi coverage.

Wi-Fi extenders can be cheaper but may lead to speed and connectivity issues.

Consider upgrading to a mesh system or checking with your ISP for newer equipment.

Getting strong Wi-Fi coverage all throughout a house can be a difficult task, especially if you’ve got thick walls or multiple buildings, such as a detached garage. If you’re looking to extend your coverage, one of the first solutions you’re likely to come across is a Wi-Fi extender, but these aren’t always the best solution. For many, a mesh network will actually lead to a better overall experience. While Wi-Fi extenders can be cheaper, mesh systems are designed with expansion in mind and can deliver more consistent results around the home.

Extenders can be cheaper

Extend your coverage without buying a new router

If you’re on a tight budget, a standard Wi-Fi extender could offer the best bang for your buck, since you can use it with just about any router. That way, it can help a bit even if you only have the basic router that came with your internet service. A Wi-Fi range extender works by connecting to your existing router and sharing that connection with other nearby devices.

One of the biggest issues with a standard extender, though, is you’re relying on that device's connection to your main Wi-Fi router, which starts to struggle if you put a lot of devices on it. Some extenders have an Ethernet port that can be used to connect back to the main router if your home is already wired for Ethernet.

While some extenders can use the same SSID as your main Wi-Fi connection, for the most part, the devices that you want to use the extender will need to be connected to that specific extender’s Wi-Fi signal instead of connecting to the main router directly. While this is fine for a desktop PC, TV, or other stationary devices, tech like laptops and tablets then may not be able to seamlessly switch back to the main router as you move through your home.

Better roaming with a mesh

Mesh systems offer a more cohesive experience

Mesh networks have multiple nodes, like extenders, that use the same SSID and support roaming between nodes. That means that as far as your device is concerned, it’s connected to the same Wi-Fi network regardless of the node it's closest to. If you’re on a video call and moving from one part of the house to another, a mesh network is less likely to drop your call.

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are also designed to work well with each other, to maximize the network speed. In some cases, the primary central router in your mesh will have a faster connection to facilitate the connection of multiple mesh nodes without sacrificing too much speed. Since the wireless connection must be used not only to connect to clients but back to the primary router as well, you’re essentially cutting your maximum speed in half.

For most people, a small sacrifice in speed is worth the improvement in coverage from the consistency gained by a mesh network. However, if you’re looking for top speeds across your home, you’re going to need a fairly powerful system with plenty of headroom to handle all of your device connections plus the backhaul connection to the primary router.

Extenders can work with a mesh

Many routers come with mesh support

TP-Link Archer BE800 next to Archer AXE300 Many TP-Link Archer routers have been updated with EasyMesh support

It’s worth mentioning that a lot of newer Wi-Fi extenders can act as mesh nodes, though your results will vary. If you stick with a similar brand, like getting Asus extenders for your Asus router such as the Asus RT-AX88U Pro, you will be able to set up a mesh using AiMesh. Similarly, TP-Link extenders are designed to mesh with TP-Link Archer routers using either OneMesh or EasyMesh.

Like a mesh kit, however, your connection will be used for both the client connections to the network as well as the backhaul mesh connection. If you went with one of the best budget routers, you may see a noticeable drop in your internet speeds with devices using the extender. Still, for most of what we do online, anything over 100Mbps should be more than adequate for a smooth experience, which most mesh systems will support with ease.

Check with your ISP

If you’re renting a router from your ISP, such as Xfinity, Cox, or Verizon, and have had your equipment for a year or two, you may be eligible for a newer router without charge. ISPs upgrade their equipment frequently to support faster speeds and more devices. Since you’re paying for a rental, rather than using your own equipment, there’s a decent chance you could get an upgraded router from your ISP without needing to buy anything at all.

Some ISPs also offer mesh extenders that work with their routers. While paying your ISP for even more equipment isn’t ideal, it’s a simple solution that could be a good option for less tech-savvy people, like your parents, that still get tech support from the ISP.