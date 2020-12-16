For a limited time, you can still save an extra 40% on lifetime cloud storage with Koofr

Green Monday has come and gone, but some of the best deals are hanging around a little longer. For a limited time, you can still get an extra 40% off Koofr Cloud Storage at the XDA Developers Depot with the promo code GREEN40. That means lifetime 100GB backup for just $17.99, and even bigger savings when you upgrade.

Koofr is actually more than a cloud storage provider. This platform acts as a hub for your online files, allowing you to access Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive in one place. It even has universal search.

You can add files to Koofr separately, or use the built-in storage to transfer files between different accounts. It works on the web, on mobile, and via WebDAV.

The company behind this service prides itself on privacy, and all your files are secured with strong encryption. That applies to both storage and transfers.

There are no limits on uploads, and the platform has plenty of useful features — including duplicate finding and batch renaming.

This Green Monday deal includes lifetime service, making Koofr a good option for long-term storage. It’s also a great way to link your cloud accounts and access your files on the go.

Order today with code GREEN40 to get 100GB for just $17.99 (MSRP $540). You can also get 250GB for $35.99 (MSRP $1,080) or 1TB for only $101.99 (MSRP $2,700).

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (100GB)



