Key Takeaways Flow Launcher is a powerful app for speeding up PC tasks, making the Start menu feel cumbersome in comparison.

The app allows for fast program launching, file searching, running commands, and more through keyboard input.

Despite some limitations, Flow Launcheris excellent for those who prefer keyboard-centric PC navigation.

The Windows 11 Start menu has been the target of plenty of criticism since the operating system made its debut back in 2021, and there are valid reasons for that. Whether it's the fact you can't resize it, the forced Recommended area, and the overall lack of customization, it's not the best experience. So much so that I've rounded up the best Start menu customization in a separate article.

But one of these options really stands out to me, and that's Flow Launcher. As I've become more and more of a keyboard user, having a way to do things without using the mouse is great. So I wanted to test myself, and I forced myself to avoid the Start menu for about a week. That even includes shutting down the PC. And what I've learned so far is that I might actually prefer using my PC this way.

Using the keyboard is so convenient

It's always ready

Close

First things first, let's talk about the core of Flow Launcher. This app is basically a search bar you can use to open and do almost anything on your PC. You can think of it like the Run dialog on steroids, and boy, these are some very effective steroids. Flow Launcher can do a lot out of the box. It can find and launch your programs at a moment's notice, search for your files, and even go through your browser's bookmarks.

Seriously, there's so much here. Launching a program is as easy as typing its name and hitting Enter, but the real power here comes from the plug-ins. You can add more on your own (and we'll get to that), but the included ones are great. Plug-ins essentially allow you to run all kinds of commands that may tie into specific apps or features. For example, typing b before a query searches your browser's bookmarks so you can quickly open a website (and you can customize which browsers to search, too). Typing > before a query lets me run a command line command, and this is basically how I've been using the Windows Package Manager now. It's even faster than having to open Windows Terminal first.

And that's really the big thing here: how fast it all gets done. All you need to do is press the hotkey of your choice (and you can even replace it with the Windows key), and the search bar immediately appears, letting you type in whatever you need. No matter what you're doing, you can bring this up and it just works, and it does it super quickly. It's so much faster to do things this way compared to using the Start menu.

Where I notice this the most is actually when I leave my PC momentarily and want to put it to sleep. Before, I'd rather just press the power button on the computer itself to put it to sleep because the Start menu felt cumbersome. But just bringing up Flow Launcher and typing "sleep" feels much faster and more natural, and it just works. This is also how I shut down my PC now, and it's awesome.

It's not just an app launcher

Extensions add much more power

Close

As I've already mentioned, Flow Launcher comes with some extensions out of the box that let you do things like accessing your browser's bookmarks, running Windows Terminal commands, and even terminate running processes so you can quickly close running apps. Most of these plugins have configuration options, too, and a big one I've found myself resorting to is the Explorer integration. This is what allows Flow Launcher to fetch files for you, but by default it uses the Windows indexer, and it's frankly not great. But that's where Everything comes in. This search tool indexes all your files extremely quickly and makes them searchable, so you can find almost anything you could ever want. It can actually be a bit overwhelming with how many files you might find, but it's much more likely to find anything you need. So I installed Everything and then changed the search indexer in Flow Launcher, and all my files were now much easier to find.

But there are other plugins in the plugin store, too — a lot of them, in fact. One I installed was a unit converter, which is fairly self-explanatory. This is a feature that Windows has built into the search bar and I always miss it when using an alternative, but Flow Launcher has a workaround with these plugins, and it's pretty great.

Another one was Quick Uninstaller, which adds the ability to quickly uninstall any app from your PC, something else that's very handy. You can also add a YouTube integration to quickly search YouTube videos, and pair it with a video downloader to quickly save videos to your PC. There are a lot of plugins for the most random things. S