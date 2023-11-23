Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop $640 $800 Save $160 The Surface Pro 9 is a great Windows 2-in-1 laptop, but it's expensive for what it offers. Robo & Kala's 2-in-1 laptop is a great alternative as it offers a better screen and an included keyboard at a cheaper price. At $640 during Black Friday, this deal is hard to beat. $640 at Amazon

There are a lot of great laptop deals you can take advantage of during Black Friday, but this one is a bit special. The Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop has been getting a lot of attention as a serious Surface Pro 9 competitor, and our hands-on impressions confirmed that there's certainly a lot of weight to that argument.

It's a Windows tablet running an ARM processor coming from a company that you've likely never heard of before. However, it features an elegant design that's thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro 9, a gorgeous AMOLED display, and it even comes with a magnetic keyboard out of the box. At $640 during Black Friday, this really does put the Surface Pro 9 to shame.

Why the Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop is better than the Surface Pro 9

One thing that immediately jumps out about this 2-in-1 laptop is the build quality. For such a cheap device, it's very well put together thanks to the aluminum chassis. It features a kickstand that's built into the chassis, and it's 7.3mm thin. On top of that, it only weighs 690g. As for the specs, it's powered by an ARM processor — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Performance-wise, it handles day-to-day tasks very well. You can easily browse the web, write documents, do a bit of photo editing, and much more. Granted, it's not the most powerful machine out there, but if your workload isn't particularly demanding on the CPU, it manages to keep up without many issues.

The biggest highlight here, though, is the 12.6-inch AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1600, a 16:10 aspect ratio, tiny bezels, and better colors and brightness than the Surface Pro 9. If you were to go out and buy a Surface Pro 9 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it would cost you more than twice the price of the Robo & Kala 2-in-1. Your move, Microsoft!