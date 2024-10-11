The “last-mile” problem is one of the biggest challenges in the internet industry today. Millions of people and businesses around the world remain without access to high-speed broadband because they lack the final connection between the backbone of the internet and their location. While fiber optic cables can deliver fast, reliable internet, getting them to rural and remote areas is often expensive and impractical due to challenging terrain or low population density.

One emerging solution comes from an old technology with a modern twist: free-space optics (FSO). Pioneered by NASA in the 1960s, FSO uses lasers to transmit data through the air. Despite decades of development and significant potential, the technology has struggled to gain commercial traction. The main obstacle? Weather. Fog, rain, and even small changes in air temperature can disrupt the laser beams, which require a direct line of sight between transmitter and receiver.

However, a Virginia-based company called Attochron says it’s ready to overcome these challenges and bring laser-based broadband to the market, where fiber optics can’t reach.

Overcoming the Last Mile with Lasers

The last mile of broadband infrastructure—typically ranging from a few hundred feet to several miles—can be prohibitively expensive to build, especially in rural areas. Fiber optic cables, which require digging, permitting, and installation, can cost between $250,000 and $1 million per mile, making them a costly option for connecting a small number of users.

This is where FSO offers an advantage. Instead of laying cables, lasers can transmit data through the air, bypassing the need for physical infrastructure. Attochron, founded in 2002, has spent over 20 years developing its version of the technology, culminating in the ALTIS-7. The company’s receiver and transmitter, which resemble security cameras, offer a more affordable alternative to fiber cables. According to CEO Tom Chaffee, the hardware package will cost around $30,000 for a 10-gigabit link.

“We’re not trying to replace fiber,” Chaffee explained to CNN. “It’s really an enabling technology, not a replacement technology.” The idea is that laser-based broadband could complement existing fiber networks, particularly in places where fiber installation is impractical or too expensive.

Proof of Concept

Source: Mockup Photos

Attochron has already demonstrated its technology in partnership with telecom company Lumen and an unnamed Fortune 200 retailer. In a three-month trial, the company set up a laser link over 1.5 miles, delivering data at speeds of 1.25 gigabits per second. Attochron claims to have achieved speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second in ideal conditions, comparable to top-tier fiber optic business connectivity.

Still, the company acknowledges that weather remains a challenge. Lexington, Virginia, where Attochron is based, experiences heavy fog, rain, and wind—all potential disruptors for FSO systems. But Chaffee believes Attochron’s innovations, which include using short light pulses and a broad spectrum of light, help the signal remain stable even in difficult weather.

“We have extremes in wind speed and in rainfall,” Chaffee says. “But I do want to stress that, believe it or not, a beautiful, clear air day is one of the most difficult times to propagate a laser.”

Regulatory Advantages

One of the advantages of using lasers for data transmission is that they don’t require regulatory approval. Unlike radio signals such as 5G, which are tightly regulated by governments, FSO operates on unregulated light frequencies. This means companies can deploy FSO systems quickly, without having to navigate the lengthy licensing processes associated with traditional radio-based broadband.

In addition to avoiding regulatory hurdles, FSO systems are faster to install. According to Chaffee, Attochron’s laser transmitters can be set up in hours rather than the months or even years it takes to install fiber cables.

“You just can put a transmitter and a receiver and shoot a laser between the two, and all you need to have is a direct line of sight,” says Hazem Refai, Williams Chair of Telecommunication and Networking at the University of Oklahoma, who is not involved with Attochron. “You don’t need FCC licensing for it.”

Challenges and Opportunities

Source: Microsoft

Despite Attochron’s promising results, the company is not the first to attempt commercializing FSO. In the early 2000s, a company called Terabeam attempted to launch a similar technology, but it failed to gain widespread adoption. More recently, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has deployed hundreds of laser-based broadband links in rural areas across several countries through its Taara project.

Chaffee is optimistic that Attochron’s unique approach will succeed where others have struggled. With over 60 patents granted and 200 more pending, Attochron is looking to target not only rural broadband but also industries like the military, where secure communication is critical. However, some experts remain cautious.

A Complement, Not a Replacement

Ultimately, Attochron’s goal is not to replace existing broadband infrastructure but to complement it. In areas where laying fiber is too expensive or difficult, laser technology could bridge the gap and finally solve the last-mile problem.

“We’re not proposing that we can replace fiber,” says Chaffee. “We’re saying we are complementary. It’s about enabling more connectivity where fiber can’t go.”

As Attochron moves towards commercial deployment, it will be worth watching whether lasers can finally deliver on their decades-long promise of transforming broadband.