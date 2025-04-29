Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace dominate the productivity scene. But what if you could have a comprehensive suite of tools for file sharing, collaboration, communication, and more, all while maintaining complete control over your data? Enter Nextcloud, the open-source powerhouse that puts you back in charge of your digital life and work. This compelling alternative ticks all the right boxes, doesn’t cost a dime, and offers a refreshing approach to getting things done.

6 Full control over your data

Save data on servers you prefer and trust

Unlike Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive, where your files are stored on their vast, centralized servers, Nextcloud operates on a different principle: you decide where your data lives. This fundamental difference alone is worth using in comparison to Microsoft Office and Google Workspace.

With Nextcloud, you are not locked into a specific vendor. You can choose from a wide range of hosting providers like tab.digital and Hetzner that offer Nextcloud hosting services. This allows you to select a provider based on factors important to you, such as location of servers, cost, storage, security standards, and more.

However, the most significant aspect of Nextcloud's data control is the ability to self-host. This means you can install Nextcloud on your own server, whether it's an unused home computer, a virtual private server (VPS) you manage, or even a Raspberry Pi. Here, you are not reliant on any external company for the security of your data. Your data remains within your own infrastructure only.

Suppose you run a small design studio with five employees. You handle sensitive client data, including design files, contracts, and confidential communication. You can use Nextcloud over popular suites due to better privacy, affordability, and customization.

5 A robust productivity suite

With a brand new dashboard