Notion and Obsidian have been the go-to platform for countless individuals looking to organize their lives and work. But what if there was a new tool that could not only replace these two in critical areas but also significantly boost your productivity? Enter NotebookLM, an AI-driven workspace that aims to transform how you interact with information.

Previously known as Project Tailwind, NotebookLM is a productivity powerhouse designed to streamline workflows, enhance research, and unlock insights in ways Notion and Obsidian can’t match. Here is why Google’s AI tool is quickly surpassing both these tools and shaking up the future of digital note-taking.

5 Contextual understanding and question-answering

A unique way to manage information