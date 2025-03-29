Cross-device connectivity has been one of the big focus points for Microsoft with Windows 11, with Phone Link functionality expanding greatly over the past few years. While Phone Link is good, however, it's not the best solution there is for using your phone and PC together, especially considering all the limitations it has when using non-Samsung phones.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there for using your phone and Windows PC in conjunction at least to some extent, or simply use Android apps on your PC. If you don't want to set up Microsoft's Phone Link, here are a few apps you might want to check out as alternatives.

5 KDE Connect

Not the most intuitive, but it's great for privacy